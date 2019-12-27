102 Things to Do in Colorado in 2020

Sweet home, Colorado — the place where you can find ski bums and tech bros at a craft brewery, enjoy street art and fine art in the same block, explore the outdoors using a variety of gear and techniques and elevate your mind through yoga, decriminalized substances and over 300 days of sunshine. We all know that Colorado is a magical state to call home, that’s why so many people have moved here over the last 10 years. Which is why we here at 303 Magazine keep making expansive Colorado bucket lists to stoke your excitement and keep you out there exploring and enjoying it. Are you ready for these 102 things to do in 2020?

Also check out our bucket lists from 2017, 2018 and 2019

  1. Go to the Mexican Modernist exhibit including works by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera at the Denver Art Museum starting in October
  2. See Oprah when she comes to visit in March 7
  3. Let your heart go on at the Celine Dion concert
  4. Try one of the two nine-hole miniature golf courses inside Denver’s Old Spaghetti Factory at Urban Putt
  5. Visit the Patagonia worn pop-up in Boulder before it leaves in February
  6. Support your local activists by going to an open mic night or poetry reading
  7. Check out the new $150 million addition and renovation to the Denver Art Museum when the first phase opens in June 2020
  8. Shop from local companies that make a difference
  9. Try ice climbing at Ouray’s ice park
  10. Experience an immersive neuroscience-inspired theatrical show created by David Byrne and Mala Goankar at the Denver Center for Performing Arts

  11.  Check out new, established and emerging artists and vendors at the Colorado Anime Fest
  12.  Gather together for the 2020 Womxn’s March
  13.  Go to a special dinner or event at Castle Marne
  14.  Get a new Instagram profile picture  at one of the new “selfie museums” in Denver and Boulder 
  15. Drink wine and listen to vinyl at one of Denver’s coolest new restaurants.
  16.  Go to Colorado Springs to explore some quirky places like this restaurant inside of a historic airplane or an underground Alice In Wonderland themed restaurant
  17.  Celebrate 303 Day on March 3 including the release of a Denver Alphabet, 303 Music Vol. 3 and more
  18.  Donate to Impact Humanity, Denver’s first free clothing store 
  19.  Soak in a new Denver beer spa and then drink at a pint at the taproom 
  20.  See one of the most-talked-about performers of 2019 when Billie Eilish comes to The Pepsi Center in April
  21. Try uphill skiing and find out why people do it.
  22.  See a Norman Rockwell exhibit at the Denver Art Museum which features new research
  23.  Take a field trip to Denver Botanic Gardens’ Chatfield Farms to walk through the Stickwork sculpture created by volunteers and Patrick Dougherty 
  24. For all the newbies to Colorado, try hiking a 14er for beginners
  25.  Vote!
  26.  See The Eagles perform during their “Hotel California Tour” in March
  27.  Seek out some water this summer at one of these 11 lake houses you can rent
  28.  Enjoy Colorado’s magnificent scenery on one of these gorgeous train rides
  29.  Despite being named one of the worst places to find love, have a great date night going to a romantic restaurant, a romantic concert venue or a sexy bar.

  30. Enter a different dimension at one of Meow Wolf’s Denver events, like a possible second year of Dark Palace or the Elitch Gardens’ ride Kaleidoscape 
  31. Take a Colorado road trip only driving on the scenic byways, and use our guide which connects 10 of them in a seamless journey
  32. Check out Estes Park’s first music festival, called Roots on the Ridge
  33. Slow down, enjoy your food and learn about sustainable culinary choices at the Slow Food Festival
  34. Make a trip to Fiddler’s Green in the height of summer to see the living murals made of plants
  35. Take a trip to Victor and stay in a haunted Victorian hotel 
  36. See one of the state’s best-kept secrets at Red Cliff
  37. Learn to swim like a mermaid, including the tail at this rec center
  38. Cool down with a non-traditional summer dessert treat at this Korean dessert shop
  39. Drive east of Denver International Airport to see the bloom of sunflowers in August
  40. Drive west into the mountains to see new street art in Fraser, Vail, Granby and Aspen
  41. Spend a few days in Larimer Square at the annual Denver Chalk Art Festival
  42. Get wet at the FIBArk — First in Boating on the Arkansas, the “nation’s oldest whitewater festival” in Salida
  43. Chow down on tacos at Top Taco
  44. Watch videos projected onto buildings at night during the third annual Side Stories in RiNo
  45. Get muddy, compete, have fun and get in shape by doing one of these Mud Runs
  46. Rent out a private zoo in Golden and do some yoga with kangaroos
  47. If kangaroos aren’t your thing, try the adoptable puppy yoga night in the Denver co-working spot Green Spaces

  48. Get in touch with your inner teenager at The Cereal Box in Arvada
  49. Celebrate with your girlfriends, and a male nude model by drawing him during a new kind of bachelorette party 
  50. Get to know Colorado’s history at one of History Colorado’s exhibits or other events
  51. Visit the Molly Brown House for some unsinkable Colorado history related to the Titanic
  52. See some new activism-inspired murals created during Street Wise festival in Boulder 
  53. Catch Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in July
  54. Shop locally for produce at a Farmer’s Market
  55. See the new Everland eco-retreat and playground
  56. Get an eco-pass for the light rail and explore Denver via train 
  57. Shop at a new Cherry Creek boutique 
  58. Get local beauty products with these six brands
  59. Go outside without roughing it at one of these glamping destinations
  60. Drive to one of these eight last-standing drive-in movie theaters for a nostalgic cinematic experience 
  61. Take time to smell the flowers during Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival
  62. Experience world-class dancing surrounded by some of Colorado’s best wilderness at Vail Dance Festival
  63. Go cliff camping in Estes Park (no prior experience needed, just a sturdy stomach and no fear of heights)
  64. Spend a weekend backpacking on the Refrigerator Gulch Loop
  65. Stay cool during the hottest days of the summer on these 10 shady hikes
  66. Go camping indoors at Basecamp in Boulder 
  67. Explore an enchanting outdoor art gallery during Breckenridge’s WAVE festival
  68. Attempt the new Via Ferrata inside Royal Gorge
  69. Hike to see the reconstructed giant troll created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo
  70. Search through the streets of Denver for one of these 100 bronze plaques by Mexican artist Anuar Maauad
  71. Explore South Broadway and the local music scene during the 20th year of the Underground Music Showcase (UMS). Don’t know what to expect? Check out our review from 2019

  72. Witness dozens of local and visiting artists transforming the streets of RiNo during the 11th annual CRUSH WALLS mural festival
  73. Try some magic mushrooms since they are now decriminalized in Denver. We just can’t tell you where or how to buy them.
  74. Run into some of your favorite local street artists at the Mural Lounge & Graffiti Bar on Broadway in Denver
  75. Wait till the sun goes down to see a mapped projection on the Daniels & Fisher Tower on the 16th Street Mall through the program Night Lights
  76. Go off the beaten culinary path with these interesting restaurants
  77. Listen to one of these Denver-based podcasts
  78. Watch Fort Collins welcome street artists for the second annual Fort Collins Mural Project
  79. Dance for two days at an artsy indoor music festival decked out by Denver artists at the third year of Far Out Factory 
  80. See over 3,000 carved pumpkins at the third annual Pumpkin Nights
  81. Take a photo in front of one of Kelsey Montague’s seven Denver murals
  82. Visit Reinke Brothers in Littleton for your Halloween needs
  83. Elevate yourself inside the International Church of Cannabis with a laser show that interacts with Okuda San Miguel’s gorgeous ceiling paintings
  84. Start an art collection by visiting the art districts in Denver
  85. Eat and explore one of the trendy new food halls across Colorado
  86. Wait until it’s cold enough and visit one of these must-see frozen waterfalls
  87. Imbibe at The Wolf’s Tailor — one of America’s best new restaurants according to Bon Appétit

  88. Ski under the stars at one of these ski resorts that allow night skiing
  89. Check out some “outlandish cattle” at the Hey Hey Yak Ranch outside of Cañon City
  90. Get ready to go animal style when In-N-Out comes to Colorado
  91. Witness a tower made up of 6,000 glasses with champagne poured over them at the annual Brown Palace Champagne Cascade
  92. Share a giant cocktail with your friends at one of these Denver bars
  93. Ski on one of these double black diamond runs at a Colorado resort
  94. Get a one of a kind Christmas ornament at St. Nick’s in Littleton with more than 15,000 ornaments from around the world.
  95. Make a trip to one of these bizarre roadside attractions 
  96. Soak in one of these hidden Colorado hot springs
  97. Make some resolutions to come up with even more items for this bucket list!
  98. Read more 303 Magazine
  99. Do the 99 things on the Colorado bucket list from 2017 
  100. Do the 88 things on the Colorado bucket list from 2018
  101. Do the 100 things on the Colorado bucket list from 2019
  102. Be grateful that you live in Colorado (see numbers 1 – 101)

