Just Announced – The Eagles Will Bring “Hotel California” to Denver for Two Nights

Thanks to the recent slew of legends taking Denver by storm, the announcement that legendary rock band the Eagles will make a two-day stop at the Mile High City comes as no surprise. The band will bring their “Hotel California Tour” to the Pepsi Center on Thursday, March 26 and Saturday, March 28, 2020, for two nights of music that are sure to bring in quite the crowds.

The band will play all of Hotel California — hence the tour of the same name — accompanied by a full orchestra and choir. This tour marks the first time that the Eagles have ever played this album in its entirety live. Following a brief intermission, the band will perform an additional set of their greatest hits.

The Eagles played a vital role in rock ‘n’ roll during the ’70s, treading the way for other monumental acts in the genre. In the modern landscape of music, a performance of this legendary band makes this two-night stint in Denver an important moment for all nostalgic-ridden fans.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation’s website.