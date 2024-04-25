This Week in Concerts — Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus (oh my!), TVBOO, STRFKR, The Pharcyde and More

It’s another wonderful week here in Denver, and there are some truly amazing shows coming up for music fans this week — here are some highlights:

The legendary Maynard James Keenan is bringing his 60th birthday Sessanta celebration to Red Rocks on 4/25 and 4/26. He’ll be joined on stage by members of Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus all night on both nights. That much talent on any stage is a rare occasion, and Maynard’s eclectic ways are sure to provide a serious spectacle in celebration of his 60 revolutions around the sun.

STRFKR will bring their singular sound to the Ogden Theatre on 4/30, with the fabulous Ruth Radelet opening the evening. Touring in support of their latest masterpiece, Parallel Realms, this brand-new show and set will delight old and new fans alike.

Esteemed hip-hop pioneers The Pharcyde will bring the funk to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on 4/28. They’ll have support from Souls Of Mischief, Stay Tuned, and Mike Wird to keep the spot going all night long.

The rest of the shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

4/26—Malone

4/27—Blackchild

4/25—Skream with Special Guests and SGT Pokes

4/26—Skream with Special Guests and SGT Pokes

4/27—Skream with Special Guests and SGT Pokes

4/30—Die By The Sword X Wolf’d with LoPod, Spella and JT

4/25—Synchronicity with Sin7, CurlyOnE and Norse

4/26—Jush with Mobis, Leumas, Adam Hester and Cassien

4/27—Recon DNB: Resident B2B Session

4/26—Hailes Ghost with Vegas Valley Drive and Black & White Motion Picture

4/27—Mike Viola with Arthur S. & The Effects and GM Elkins & The Bad Knees

4/25—((( O ))) with DR3AMCAST

4/26—Mport with Nyquist, Twopercent and Skinny Limbs

4/27—The Strumbellas with Cece Coakley

4/29—Augustana with Verygently

4/30—Mike with 454, Niontay and El Cousteau

4/24—TVBOO

4/25—SHiFT ft. Keota with Restraint, Omnist, Backleft, Slomato and Seer

4/26—Tiedye Ky with Honeycomb, 3420, Kaipora and Burgers

4/27—Vincent Antone with Poldoore, Borahm Lee and Eliptek

4/28—The Pharcyde with Souls Of Mischief, Stay Tuned and Mike Wird

4/25—SHiFT ft. Jason Hann’s League Of Sound Disciples with Casual Commander and Spirit Bear

4/26—Pert Near Sandstone with Armchair Boogie and River Spell

4/27—Com Truise with Mux Mool and Louie Letdown

4/28—The Crawnic ft. Chris Karns and Special Guests

4/25—Fred V with Shockone

4/26—Stella Bossi

4/28—Arcane Vampire Ball

4/26—Bass Ops: Dubloadz

4/27—Andy Immerman

4/24—East High Instrumental Ensembles

4/25—East High Instrumental Ensembles

4/25—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

4/26—Ken Walker Sextet

4/26—Jeanette/Streight

4/26—Piano Lounge: Matt Skellenger

4/27—JoFoKe & Same Cloth (2 Shows)

4/27—Joe Anderies & Alec Streete

4/28—Norma Tell & Sazón Six

4/29—Lamont Jazz Orchestra

4/30—Gift Of Jazz

4/24—Matthew Logan Vasquez with Danny Golden

4/25—Thunderstorm Artis with The Pink Stones

4/26—The Talbott Brothers with Haley Johnsen and Jackson Stokes

4/27—Elliot Moss with Ohnokhan

4/28—Peak 11 with Cabin and Bryse Taylor

4/29—Canaan Cox with Elijah Petty & The Part-Times

4/30—Certainly So with Mon Cher and Justin Bradford

4/26—Don Goblin with Hi-Garden and Joe Agger

4/27—Michael Morrow & The Culprits

4/27—Mickey Darling with Nick Wagen and BenTen

4/30—Smash Into Pieces with Versus Me and Thousand Frames

4/26—Rodney Atkins

4/24—Hump Day Funk Jam



4/25—Dave Randon Trio



4/26—Diana Castro & The Big Time



4/27—Diana Castro & The Big Time



4/28—MHD Trio



4/29—Monday Night Jazz



4/30—B3 Jazz Jam

4/25—Alfred & The Teddinators with Circadian Melodies, Brandy Wine and Matthew Rising

4/26—KrashKarma with Driven By Turmoil, Rock Machine and Metal Disorder

4/27—Orca with Drew Dvorchak Band and Hula Hound

4/24—hooveriii with Ritmo Cascabel and Same Dude

4/26—Jake Luna with Rattlesnake Milk and Dylan Earl

4/27—The Crooked Rugs with Weep Wave and In Plain Air

4/28—Cindy Lee with Freak Heat Waves and Pink Lady Monster

4/24—CU Denver Ensemble Showcase with Chris Adams, Fiamore and Major Motion Picture

4/25—Lovelytheband with Luke Wild

4/26—Open House ft. ROMMII & The Homies with FoundSound, OKAYVAL and SHUI

4/26—Treehouse DJ Set: Dubby Dooya with Corbin Glover

4/27—Open House ft. Bad Tuner with Chrispy, It’s Jefe and TypeOne

4/27—Treehouse DJ Set: Disgrace

4/28—Desiderata with Rocco Monte and Keddjra

4/29—Tropa Magica with Ritmo Cascabel

4/25—David Morris with Jake Banfield

4/26—Andrea Von Kampen with Sarah Adams

4/26—Late Night Lab with Secret Guest, WYVERN and DRB

4/27—Elektric Animals with The Mssng and Elyse Therose

4/28—Olive Klug with June Henry

4/30—Rosie Tucker with Circling Girl

4/25—Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties

4/26—Cheekface

4/27—Wild Party

4/30—bbymutha

4/26—Taylor Acorn with World’s First Cinema

4/27—LTJ Bukem with Blossomn

4/28—Orions Belte with Sour Magic

4/26—Chris Lake with Joshwa B2B Noizu and Londen Summers

4/27—Chris Lake with Cloonee, Hank and Parmajawn

4/30—Slaughter To Prevail with Kublai Khan

4/24—Dart Echo

4/25—Dave Hanson Trio

4/26—The Reid Poole Quintet

4/27—Derek Banach Quintet

4/28—Ken Walker Quartet

4/27—Matty G

4/27—Infekt with Ubur B2B Phiso, Bommer, Mad Dubz B2B Hamro and Arbityr

4/29—Black Veil Brides with Dark Divine, Ghost Kid and Creeper

4/30—STRFKR with Ruth Radelet

4/26—Dead Floyd

4/24—Doyle with OTEP

4/25—She Past Away

4/28—Old Blind Dogs

4/30—The Beatnuts

4/24—Lizzy McAlpine

4/25—Sessanta: Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle

4/26—Sessanta: Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle

4/27—Sublime With Rome with Cypress Hill and Mouse Powell

4/28—Sullivan King with Kompany, Reaper, Vastive and Left To Suffer

4/24—Immediate Music #10

4/25—StirFry Songwriters Session

4/26—Carlos Barata

4/26—Bryce Menchaca With Kellen Wall

4/26—Michele Castro

4/27—Andy Eppler

4/27—Weird Touch

4/24—Krizz Kaliko

4/26—Pathology

4/27—Sling Fist

4/24—Rent Strike with Flower Crown Me A Queen, Fruiting Body of the Larger, Soy Celeste and Pretty. Loud.

4/26—9Million with Cherished, Empty4400 and RMO

4/27—Broken Record with Jockey and Creek

4/29—INFANT ISLAND & SENZA with propane, slug city & tickle fight

4/25—Patrick Dethlefs with Jess Parsons

4/26—Yard Art with Silver West

4/27—Daisychain with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver and Chroma Lips

4/24—Hunter Hayes

4/26—Division Minuscula with Jumbo

4/27—Citizen Soldier

4/28—Chris Renzema

4/29—Sim

4/30—Dreamwake

4/26—Kahani

4/27—Walt White

4/27—K. Gianni

4/25—Thursday Slow Jams

4/26—The Playhouse

4/27—Space Carnival with Lula Granji, Bkellz and Jabootygrooves

4/28—Gritta Collective