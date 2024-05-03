Celebrate Spring on the Stoic & Genuine Patio

Nestled in the majestic renovation of Denver’s Historic Union Station, Stoic & Genuine is intimate, energetic and alive. The third restaurant from James Beard award-winning chef Jennifer Jasinski and her business partner Beth Gruitch, its inspired design includes an original octopus super graphic, sand fence screening, a clever use of antique fishing net glass floats, inventive banquette and bar seating and a spacious patio overlooking the Union Station fountain display for the coolest patio in the city. It joins Rioja, Bistro Vendôme and Ultreia in the Crafted Concepts family.

Stoic & Genuine is Denver’s iconic multi-coastal seafood, oyster house and granita bar committed to impeccably fresh, sustainable, and creative seafood preparations set in the grand ambiance of Denver’s newly renovated historic Union Station. An exhibition kitchen opens up to a fresh bar with ever-changing selections of shellfish. The beverage program is centered on a creative granita bar, craft and classic cocktails and a broad grower Champagne selection by the bottle and glass.

Open every day for lunch and dinner, reservations and more information are available on our website or call us at 303.640.FISH (3474). Click HERE for reservation

Learn the tricks of preparing great seafood with our team of chefs at Stoic & Genuine’s monthly School of Fish cooking classes. During a two-hour class, guests learn the cooking techniques that apply to different types of seafood – some classic and some modern. Cooking seafood is a labor of love and we look forward to sharing our passion. Learn more and reserve you spot HERE

New this year are a series of special Izakaya Dinners at Stoic & Genuine. Chef Tim Kuklinski and the Stoic team create unique food and beverage pairings at a series of special dinners coming up in May and July. Learn more and reserve you spot HERE

Besides the freshest oysters from both coasts delivered daily, Stoic menu favorites include a traditional Lobster Roll or Smoked Trout Deviled Eggs to a Crispy Whole Fish, Thai Green Curry Mussels and the award-winning CAB Double Cheeseburger, find out why Stoic & Genuine tops Best Seafood and Best Restaurant lists citywide.

No Ocean. No Worries!

Open every day for lunch and dinner, reservations and more information are available on our website or call us at 303.640.FISH (3474). Click HERE for reservation