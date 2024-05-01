Here and There: DFW Promotes Creatives in Recent Photoshoots

Building on Denver Fashion Week (DFW)’s legacy as a leading runway event in Colorado, as a creative campaign for designers to promote their collection before DFW, they conducted a series of photoshoots in iconic areas throughout the Historic District and Downtown Denver.

Models dramatically posed for editorials looking off into the distance at Union Station and Larimer Square to promote upcoming DFW designers including: Hyacinth, Rachel Marie Hurst, Santiago, MOSS D, Douleur and D0gha1r.

Larimer Square

Known for its ornate Victorian buildings, Larimer Square is a hub for shopping, fine dining and nightlife under the Colorado flags. Up and down Larimer St. also serendipitously happened to be the perfect location to act as a backdrop, leaning into designer Hyacinth’s black and white garments. Models posed against a graffiti-ed wooden fence face slightly away from the camera, with slicked back braids and shimmery detailing on their ensembles.

Angela Castro, a professional hair stylist on set, helped create the distinct up-dos that embodied and suited each respective design. Models got ready at the South West Model and Talent Agency located in Greenwood Village. Castro has been doing hair for 26 years, since she was 17 years old, influenced by the struggle to do her own hair growing up.

“I do it because I like to help others feel great, it’s a sense of empowering others,” Castro said. “I did a high, tight-twisted bun, a light barrel-curl updo, and another sort of twisted updo bun. It [the shoot] had a little bit of a sleek, but undone feel to it.”

Rachel Marie Hurst, a designer specializing in special occasion looks, showcased her voluminous gowns on Larimer St. Hues of red, faint pink, black and white occupied the model’s bodies while juxtaposing, bold graffiti and harsh, regal black fences lined the backs of the subjects. The luxurious gowns were styled with glam makeup and black, dramatic studded belts to bring a sense of cohesion between the background and foreground.

D0gha1r, a streetwear brand making its debut this season, also finds pockets on Larimer St. that emulate the brand. From models wearing a patchwork denim hoodie, showing off their grills and carrying a trash bag, to wearing a clean graphic top positioned under the emblematic Larimer Square string lights, D0gha1r brings a sense of 90s edge to an otherwise must-see tourist destination.

Photos can hardly do the historically restored Union Station justice, but adding in the element of fashion by showcasing MOSS D, Douleur and Santiago designs here, gets pretty damn close.

Santi’s models posed in front of the train station, transporting viewers to another time in 60s-influenced gowns, poodle skirt dresses and the designer even wore a classic cigarette pants suit.

MOSS D emphasizes the creation of slow fashion while also donating a portion of the proceeds to Boulder’s homeless shelters. Photographed against the skyline and industrial architecture of the station, models flaunted reworked vibrant matching sets with oversized silhouettes.

Makeup artist Donald Teran was on set for the shoots having a blast bringing the designers’ looks to life while simultaneously showcasing his own expression through the looks. Hair and makeup were done at the spooky Oxford Hotel across the street from the iconic Union Station.

“The Oxford offers an amazing location in the heart of downtown Denver’s LoDo neighborhood across from the iconic Denver Union Station,” The Oxford’s General Manager Ed Blair said. “There is so much to explore here at the Oxford — from our extensive collection of Western art to our full service fitness center and spa.”

Teran has been doing makeup for about 10 years and became a part of the DFW makeup team three years ago. Falling in love with the creative medium of makeup stemmed from Teran’s experimentation with doing a friend’s drag makeup, which ultimately led him to do makeup as a business endeavor.

“I did the makeup for Santiago Sirawa and Jack Weakly [Douleur]. The energy there was amazing, as always. Everyone is always so nice and just excited to be there,” Teran said. “I loved connecting with the models, designers, hair stylists, and producers…It’s all about expression, and I like to leave a big impact with anybody I work with.”

Douleur, an ethos-based, avant-garde streetwear brand was another brand perfectly personified in this prime photo shoot location. From a bird’s-eye perspective, models walked and posed for “candid” shots, as if the surveillance camera caught them waiting for the next train. Unconventional angles and poses, paired with Douleur’s “Online” trucker hats, messy hair and simple makeup brought a refreshing air to the editorials.

Coordinating promotional photoshoots before DFW is not only a great opportunity for designers to create a portfolio for their collections, but also for creatives such as hair and makeup artists to showcase their work and for locals to see how embedded DFW is into Colorado culture. It truly takes a village. From producers, assistants, lighting teams, photographers and more, producing a photoshoot and bringing these visions to life is a creative feat.

“I had this expectation for myself that I had to know everything about Fashion Week and more, but I’m honestly learning so much,” Castro said about her experience working with DFW. “It’s just been really great to be around the immense talent but the heart of it, that’s where I feel connected to DFW and wanting to do hair…I think it’s great because everyone works together on bringing their dreams to life.”

All photos by Logan Leeper and Angelo

To see more of these designers, hair stylists, makeup artists and all of their work grace the runway, get your tickets for DFW, happening from May 11-19 at The Brighton.