Welcome back to 303 Magazine’s “Soundtrack to My Life” series, where we dive into the personal journeys of Denver-area artists, exploring their experiences and emotions through curated playlists. This month, we’re thrilled to feature the talented Kaitlyn Williams as she shares her reflections on finding grounding in March through her Spotify playlist.

As we explore Kaitlyn’s playlist, which includes tracks like “Sunshine Baby” by The Japanese House and “Ride the Dragon” by FKA Twigs, we’ll gain insight into her journey and the moments that have shaped her sense of self over the last month. So, sit back, press play, and join Kaitlyn on her quest for grounding and self-discovery.

303 Magazine: Were you previously in an element or era of detachment that made you want to feel grounded?

Kaitlyn Williams: I don’t think I was detached, but I think that finding things, spaces, music, people, and even work that grounds me is incredibly important to me. A search for grounding within my spirit and soul will forever be a lifelong journey.

303: If order is important, why does “Ride the Dragon” start your playlist?

KW: I really love the way this song starts with FKA twigs saying, “Hey. I made you a mixtape. Because when I feel you, I feel me. And when I feel me, it feels good.” This song just came to me and felt like the most appropriate way to start the playlist because if there’s anything that being grounded has taught me, it’s that it’s really special to be in tune with myself. When I feel “myself,” I feel good.

Kaitlyn Williams. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn Williams.

303: Where has the action of grounding been most present and apparent for you?

KW: The action of grounding myself is the most present when I am in nature. Usually, this means more rural places with sounds of just the wind blowing, the trees rustling, or just the earth beneath my feet. Believe it or not, when I’m most grounded, I’m actually not listening to any music besides the music of the Earth.

303: Was there a time your foundation was tested in March, if so, is there a song for that?

KW: I think my foundation was tested in March when I released “Anchor Me.” I had thoughts like “Will anybody listen? Will they care? Is it worth anything?” Feelings of doubt and fear definitely don’t make me feel grounded, but I was so thrilled just to release it — literally RELEASE it from my possession.

303: “Was there anything different or challenging about creating “Anchor Me?” Would you say you were “anchored” at the time of its creation or untethered?

KW: This song was really hard to create in the moment. Capturing the emotion was the most important piece of recording “Anchor Me” in the studio with my producer Jared Atol. I remember him saying something along the lines of, “If you aren’t crying or close to crying while we’re recording this, I don’t know if we will have captured this song’s true essence.” I definitely cried recording this one, and you can hear it in the vocals. I was absolutely not anchored when I was writing this song. The scary part is I wrote this some amount of months before I’d break up with a boyfriend and now looking back, it’s like I predicted our demise as a couple.

303: What song did you know you had to include on your playlist? What about it makes you feel grounded?

KW: “Man” by Quinnie had to be included in this playlist. One of the things about being a woman in music is that I face having to prove myself to people who inherently think that men do it better every day. I just love the lyrics of this song because I see so many male musicians with half the amount of talent so many of my female musician friends have, and they are glorified for it. So “Fuck all your gold stars/ And fuck your soft boy scam/ No amount of nail polish could paint you a good man.”

Kaitlyn Williams. Photo by Connor Terrones.

303: You opened at The Gothic Theatre recently for Dirty Loops. What was that experience like?

KW: What an incredible experience. The audience was so cool. The bass player, Henrik, hung out with us in the green room, and I got to hear Jonah Nilsson (the lead singer) warm up backstage and wish us well before we got on stage. He told me at the end of our set that I had a great voice, and if you’ve heard this man sing, that is some incredibly high praise. I will never forget that show. I felt so lucky to get to do that with my best friend and guitar player, Connor Terrones.

303: Is it difficult to find stability when you’re touring and in constant movement? How do you manage?

KW: It is difficult. I find that I need even more alone time when I’m on the road or in highly stimulating environments. I’ll go for a walk if I can’t find a hike nearby. I remember one time on tour we were going through Flagstaff, Arizona, and we hiked up to an observatory, and that was one of the most memorable days of tour.

303: Grounding is your theme, but there are plenty of songs that suggest surrender. Is there any connection between the two?

KW: Firstly, you saying that is making me tear up right now. Secondly, I think there probably is no grounding without surrendering. The Japanese House song “Sunshine Baby” that I included is literally what you’re talking about. She says “Hold on to this feeling ‘cause you won’t feel it for long,” and that’s what I think is the surrender before the grounding. If you can take the seconds or minutes to honor a moment in time and what it brings to your life, I think that’s what truly makes me feel grounded.

303: Are there any projects you’re looking forward to? On that same note, can we expect an accompanying full album soon?

KW: I’m working on releasing a ton of music, and that may include a full album. I have so many songs that need to find a home within a project, and I just want to do it right, have it be a cohesive bunch of songs that make sense together, and not to mention promote it with intention.

303: Any lessons or experiences of particular mention in March that you’d like to share?

KW: I think my March lesson was just to bloom. Blooming feels a lot like growing, which is really hard, you know?— like growing pains. It’s uncomfortable and sometimes ugly before it becomes pretty. So I feel like I’m still in bloom right now.

Kaitlyn Williams. Photo by Nikki A. Rae Photography.

As Kaitlyn’s journey through the melodies of her life continues, it’s clear that finding grounding is not just about stability but also about surrendering to the flow of life. Through her music, Kaitlyn invites us to embrace the discomfort of quiet stillness while establishing our roots just before blooming into our new selves. So, let her playlist guide you while navigating the complexities of your own experiences, surrendering to the emotions and finding solace in this Soundtrack to My Life by Kaitlyn Williams.

