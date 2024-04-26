Legendary Rock Icon Neil Young and Crazy Horse Set to Electrify Fiddler’s Green

Rock music enthusiasts, mark your calendars and get ready to experience a night of unparalleled musical brilliance as the legendary Neil Young and his iconic band Crazy Horse grace the stage of Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on July 31st. This eagerly awaited performance promises to be a momentous occasion, offering a rare opportunity to witness the raw energy and timeless talent of one of the most influential figures in rock history.
With a career spanning over five decades, Neil Young has solidified his status as a true musical pioneer, captivating audiences around the globe with his distinctive voice, poetic lyrics, and electrifying guitar solos. From his early days with Buffalo Springfield to his solo ventures and collaborations with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Young’s prolific body of work has left an indelible mark on the world of music, earning him a place in the pantheon of rock gods.
Joining Young on stage will be his long-time collaborators, Crazy Horse, whose dynamic chemistry and unparalleled musicianship have been integral to the sonic tapestry of Young’s most iconic albums. Together, they will deliver a setlist packed with classics spanning Young’s illustrious career, from the anthemic “Rockin’ in the Free World” to the haunting balladry of “Old Man,” promising an unforgettable night of sonic exploration and emotional resonance.
Get ready to rock out under the starry Colorado sky as Neil Young and Crazy Horse bring their electrifying performance to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on July 31st. It’s bound to be a night to remember for all who are fortunate enough to be in attendance.
Presale happening Thursday, April 25 from 10am-10pm with password: HARVEST
Get tickets HERE
