The Wolf’s Tailor is One of America’s Best New Restaurants According to Bon Appétit

It’s official — The Wolf’s Tailor is one of 10 American restaurants named “Best New” by Bon Appétit. This comes after two other Denver locales — Beckon and Reunion Bread Co. — nabbed spots in the top 50 just last week. But The Wolf’s Tailor dedication to doing everything under the sun is what made them finalists. At one point, Bon Appétit jokingly suggested they may need to “chill out” — and we know why.

They’ve created this semi-psychotic ecosystem that goes a little something like this: First they mill their own flour (chef Kelly Whitaker has his hands in the grain too) that then becomes housemade pasta and bread, then the spent bran is used to ferment veggies that come from their backyard garden, which also supplies a wide range of produce that dictates their ever-changing menu that uses techniques that span the globe. Oh, and the whole operation is zero waste. Sounds exhausting, right? That’s only half of it.

But a lot of restaurants can do a lot of things — and often the lack of focus leads to disaster. But The Wolf’s Tailor is nothing but intentional — if not overachieving. So it’s no surprise they’ve made the list of America’s best. Because from the beginning they’ve aimed high and it’s exciting to see they’ve made the mark.

All photography by Brittni Bell Warshaw.

