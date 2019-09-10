Two Denver Restaurants and One Bakery Are Nominated for Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants

Every year, Bon Appétit releases a penultimate list of 50 nominees in the running for America’s Best New Restaurants. For 2018, Denver’s own Call made the cut and was crowned one of the “Hot 10” finalists. Today, the list is back and not only did three Mile High spots make it — Call’s own sister restaurant Beckon picked up the mantle.

Opened in November of last year, the tiny 17-seat restaurant brought a new concept to the city by combining intimate dining with a sense of performance art. At Beckon, reservations are “tickets” and diners are seated along a massive chef’s counter where the staff choreographs a meal that is only revealed to you plate by plate. This cozy magic, along with the Scandinavian fare and Frasca level hospitality, was undoubtedly what landed them on this list.

The next nominee, Reunion Bread Co., is decidedly more straightforward. Taking Babettes’ spot at The Source Marketplace in January of this year, the internationally-inspired bakery quickly became a local favorite with their imaginative pastries. Bon Appétit explained their selection best with just two words “churro croissant.” We have no further questions.

Finally, the last nominee doesn’t come as much of a surprise for local food-lovers because The Wolf’s Tailor has been making waves since it first opened. Focused on reducing and reusing waste, the inventive Sunnyside restaurant is all about challenging what can be done in a kitchen. From milling their own flour (and then using their byproduct to ferment garden veggies) to combining Japanese and Italian techniques, the globally influenced spot pulls together a dizzying amount of ideas. But somehow — as Bon Appétit explains — it just works.

If you want to see the full list, go here. Then in just seven days time, check back to see who was crowned one of the top 10. Hopefully, someone from Denver makes the cut once again.