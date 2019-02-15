Colorado is known across the country for its remarkable skiing and mountains. With over 25 ski resorts spread across the mountains of Colorado — it is easy to understand why this state is known for it. These mountain towns light up at night with restaurants, hotels, bars and even some night skiing. Read on to find out where you can ski under the stars in Colorado.

The Lowdown: Keystone is one of Colorado’s largest ski resorts that offers night skiing. This resort has multiple runs open for night skiing on certain days throughout the year (you can see the full schedule here). Keystone Resort recommends taking the time to watch the sunset at the summit before you hit the slopes. A night skiing lift ticket at Keystone must be purchased in person at the ticket window on the day of use. The prices for these tickets fluctuate throughout the season.

The Lowdown: Night skiing at Steamboat Springs lets you experience skiing under the stars on five different runs — Sitz, See Me, Vogue, Stampede and Lil’ Rodeo. These five runs cover everything from beginner green runs to advanced black runs. Steamboat offers a pretty good deal with tickets starting at $25 if purchased in advance and $39 at the window. The schedule for night skiing at Steamboat Springs changes throughout the season, but usually you can ski on Thursday through Monday after 5:30. Go here for the full schedule.

The Lowdown: Located just a few hours from Denver — Granby Ranch is a small resort offering runs for all different levels of skiers and snowboarders. However, unlike other resorts, night skiing is limited to a few nights a year with February 16 and March 16 as your last two opportunities this season. But for only $15, it is worth the trip.

The Lowdown: Howelsen Hill is owned and operated by the city of Steamboat Springs. This small ski area is one of the oldest continuously operated ski areas in the country, being in operation since 1915. Howelsen Hill is open from until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, so you can ski into the night at this small, city-run ski area for only $10.

The Lowdown: Located less than an hour drive from Denver — Echo Mountain is the closest ski area offering night skiing to the city. If you want to stay late and keep skiing into the night, you can purchase a night skiing lift ticket for only $35 which gives you access to the mountain from 4:30 – 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Since Echo Mountain is located so close to Denver — this is the easiest, most accessible place for Denver residents to get in a few hours of night skiing.

Night skiing is fun, but don’t forget to bundle up more than usual as it will get much colder on the mountain once the sun goes down. Go out and hit the slopes at these five ski areas, but don’t forget to look up at the stars every once in a while.