Many of us like to drink, but no one likes to drink alone. That’s where shareable cocktails come in. All you need are a few drinking buddies (and an Uber on call) for this list to be your best friend — or at least a way to make a few.

The price ranges anywhere from $20 all the way up to $100 — but what is lost monetarily is made up for by the sheer quantity of alcohol. Many of these drinks require you to have groups of four or more to even order them so round up a crew and down a shareable cocktail at one of Denver’s unique restaurants and bars.

Where: 218 South Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Adrift Tiki Bar is a hidden oasis on South Broadway. The Polynesian inspired bar and restaurant serves up everything from pu pu platters to poké and of course all the tropical drinks your heart could desire. Naturally, they also specialize in sharable tiki drinks. Serving in quantities for two, four or eight people — their three options all focus on rum. Try The Krakatoa ($25/48) with spiced rum and coffee liqueur if you’re a java lover, or get wicked with the Voodoo Witchdoctor Funk ($38/58/110) featuring champagne and absinthe. Then soak it up with their killer guava baby back ribs on their back patio for a perfect, tropically themed night.

Where: 1553 Platte Steet, Denver

The Lowdown: This chic bar hides out below Colt & Gray in the Denver Highlands. Ste. Ellie has a small but delectable menu serving french fries that they simply call “Just really good fries” to steak tartare to an old-school chicken sandwich as well as some amazing cocktails including the mother of them all — The Put Your Oolong Where My Eyes Can See ($13/25/48). It is is a shareable punch for four to six people made with Tanqueray 10, St. Germain, Oolong tea and hints of lemon. Grab some friends and grab a drink at this sleek downstairs bar just a few minutes from downtown Denver.

Where: 2930 Umatilla Street, Denver

The Lowdown: Grab some friends and take in a view of the Denver skyline from El Five. Located on the fifth floor of a building in the Denver Highland overlooking I-25, downtown Denver and the surrounding neighborhood — El Five is a restaurant specializing in Mediterranean tapas like hummus, cured meats and more. Here you can order four different shareable cocktails served in traditional porrons. There is the Sangria ($28), the Rebujito ($21) made with La Guita Manzanilla and Fever-Tree sparkling lemonade, Tempranillo ($22) and the L5 Vermouth & Tonic ($18). Grab a porron and practice your aim on El Five’s sexy perch.

Where: 1250 25th Street, Denver

The Lowdown: Taking traditional Latin American cuisine and spinning it on its head — SuperMegaBien spans Latin American culture with a colorful, electric atmosphere. This RiNo spot serves small plates served on brightly-colored dim sum carts as well as family-style meals to share. Up the ante and order a cocktail to share at this upbeat restaurant. There are four options — sangria ($39), a wine float ($35) made with white wine and housemade fruit sorbet, Peruvian Margaritas ($45) flavored with tequila and citrus and the Gigante cocktail ($39) flavored with rum and chipotle-spiked whiskey. Order a cocktail, grab a shareable plate like the lamb mixiote or roasted duck and start your night off right.

Where: 3500 Larimer Street, Denver

The Lowdown: Housed in an old soy sauce factory — Hop Alley specializes in Chinese cuisine in the RiNo Art District. With a sleek interior and hip-hop on the playlist — Hop Alley serves up far east food with a modern edge. Try the classic fried wontons, Hop Alley fried rice (sometimes made with bone marrow), Sichuan rabbit or the la zi ji. Alongside these delicious meals — order you and your friends a group cocktail for the evening. Hop Alley serves Long Island Iced Teas ($24), the Alabama Slammer ($26) flavored with gin, rum and black tea, porrons ($24) of your choice of daiquiri, margarita or cosmopolitan and the Scorpion Bowl ($80) a cocktail made with vodka, gin, a mix of rums and a combination of fruits.

Where: 65 Broadway, Denver or 3120 North Uinta Street, Stapleton

The Lowdown: Punch Bowl Social is a fun loving, activity-filled bar that is best enjoyed with a group. Filled to the brim with bowling, virtual reality stations, private karaoke, board games and more — you will always be able to find something to do here. This also includes trying one of their namesake drinks — of course. Try the Watermelon Polo Bowl made with tequila, watermelon spearmint tea, house-made strawberry syrup and more. Or the It’s A Mer-Man’s World — Old Forest Bourbon, pineapple papaya tea, house-made cardamom syrup, Flor de Cana aged rum and fresh lime juice. Lastly — the try the Connoisseur’s Cup made with Breckenridge gin, Teakoe’s Kodiak Mountain Mint tea, house-made lavender syrup, Dolin Blanc and fresh lemon juice.

Where: 501 East 17th Avenue, Denver

The Lowdown: Inspired by the comfort foods of South East Asia — Ace Eat Serve has all of your favorite traditional Asian meals with a punch. Enjoy their year-round patio, indoor and outdoor bar and a dedicated Ping-Pong hall while you and your friends team up to destroy one of this trendy restaurant’s massive cocktails. You and your crew can choose between the Volcano Bowl ($22) for two to four people made with Gosling’s Black Seal Rum, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Leopold Bros. Peach Liqueur, Orgeat syrup, orange juice, lime, pineapple and cranberry or the Jop Jop – House Carbonated Punch ($33) for three to six people made with Weller Whiskey, pineapple infused rum, lemon, sugar and oolong tea. Pair these cocktails with the crispy spring rolls or poké and you’re off to a great start for the night.

Where: 3501 Wazee Street, Denver

The Lowdown: Tucked inside the Zeppelin Station — Big Trouble is a bar with hints of luxury East Asian culture. With great drinks — Big Trouble has all the quirky retro vibes of a bar where you can spend time with your closest friends before escaping into the night. Sit down and try the Caged Parrot ($24) which serves two people made with Blackstrap, Campari, grapefruit, pineapple, lime, absinthe and tonka bean or the Blue Hawaii ($24) also for two people and made with Fancy rum, coconut, ginger, lime, Singani 63 and the color blue. Lastly — there is the We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Boat ($69) which serves three to five people. This monstrous drink is made with vodka, White Port, Midori, Makrut Lime, Lemon Verbena and Ruinart Blanc de Blancs.

Going out with friends is one of the most memorable experiences we have and now more restaurants and bars are embracing the shareable cocktail experience. Next time you and your friends decide to go out for a drink — try one of these restaurants and bask in the glory of cocktails weighing multiple pounds.