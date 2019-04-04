Celine Dion has just announced a massive North American tour, her first in more than a decade. The “Courage Tour” as its been dubbed will be waltzing through the Pepsi Center on March 24, 2020, marking her first full production show in Denver since 2009. The forthcoming tour sees the iconic singer joining a growing list of other massive stars, uprooting from their traditional Vegas residencies and taking their respective shows on the road — including Jennifer Lopez, Diana Ross and Cher. The tour is slated to follow and support the release of Courage, Dion’s forthcoming album due to be out before year’s end.

Speaking on the tour in a prepared statement, Dion couldn’t hold back her excitement.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world. I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album…coming later this year.”

Celine Dion is to this day, one the best selling artists of all time, honored throughout her illustrious career for her jaw-dropping vocals and the timeless songs that fill her discography. In recent years, Dion has endured the loss of her husband of 21 years but took some time off from her residency before triumphantly returning to the stage in 2016. Her long-awaited return to the road will surely make this performance one not to be missed.

Tickets for the upcoming performance have not yet been announced, but we will update the article accordingly when the date is available.

See the full list of dates below:

9/18 & 9/20 – Videotron Centre – Quebec, QC

9/26 & 9/27 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC

10/16 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON

10/18 – Quicken Loans Arena – Cleveland, OH

10/20 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH

10/22 – KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

10/24 – U.S. Bank Arena – Cincinnati, OH

10/26 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

10/28 – Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO

10/30 – FargoDome – Fargo, ND

11/1 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

11/3 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

11/5 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

12/1 – United Center – Chicago, IL

12/3 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

12/5 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

12/7 – Times Union Center – Albany, NY

12/9 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

12/13 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

1/8 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

1/11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

1/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

1/15 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

1/17 – American Airlines Arena – Miami, FL

1/21 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

1/30 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX

2/1 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

2/3 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

2/5 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

2/7 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

2/9 – FedExForum – Memphis, TN

2/11 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

2/22 – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ

2/24 – Royal Farms Arena – Baltimore, MD

2/26 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

2/28 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

3/3 – NYCB Live, Nassau Coliseum – Uniondale, NY

3/7 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

3/11 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

3/13 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

Second round of dates going on-sale T.B.A:

3/24 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

3/26 – Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

3/30 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

4/2 – STAPLES Center – Los Angeles, CA

4/7 – Golden 1 Center- Sacramento, CA

4/9 – Oracle Arena – Oakland, CA

4/11 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

4/13 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

4/15 – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA

4/17 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

4/21 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

4/25 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK

4/27 – Bell MTS Place – Winnipeg, MB