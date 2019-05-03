While Colorado is most well-known for its high country peaks, the Centennial State’s hot and dry summer calls for time spent by the water. You don’t need to travel to Minnesota or Maine for the lakefront vacation you’ve been waiting all year for. Swimming, boating, fishing and relaxing are just a few of the ways to pass time at the lake. This list showcases some of the best lake rentals Colorado has to offer. Grab some friends and family and take a long weekend to chill out and soak up some rays. So put some sunscreen on and venture out into the Colorado wilderness.

Note: Prices may vary based on the availability and seasonally pricing from the publishing of this article. We will do our best to update it as often as possible.

Grand Lake #1

Where: Grand Lake

Cost: Starting at $200 per night ($33.33 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 6

The Lowdown: Backing up into Arapahoe National Forest and just a few miles away from Rocky Mountain National Park, this newly renovated cabin boasts beautiful lakeside views and is equipped with every amenity you might need during your vacation, including an easily accessible dock to the lake as well as a fire pit.

Grand Lake #2

Where: Grand Lake

Cost: Starting at $475 per night ($47.50 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 10

The Lowdown: Sit down and relax on this quaint and cozy lake house’s wrap around porch and take in the view of both Grand Lake and Shadow Mountain Lake. Located only two miles from downtown Grand Lake, this spot is perfect for a larger group of friends wanting to get away for a weekend.

Lake Granby #1

Where: Lake Granby

Cost: Starting at $209 per night ($20.90 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 10

The Lowdown: Located right at the foot of Lake Granby, this house features not one but two decks with incredible views of the lake. The great room boasts a massive window to look out at the scenery and even gives you an opportunity to spot some wildlife, including moose, hummingbirds, deer, elk and porcupine.

Lake Granby #2

Where: Lake Granby

Cost: Starting at $170 per night ($17 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 10

The Lowdown: This Lake Granby cabin is the perfect place to wind down and take in all of Colorado’s beauty. With easy access to hiking, biking, and fishing, just about anyone can find something to do to pass the time. Only a 10 minute walk away, the marina is a perfect to spot to chow down with a view.

Green Mountain Reservoir #1

Where: Green Mountain Reservoir

Cost: Starting at $400 per night ($26.67 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 15

The Lowdown: This lakefront beauty has seven bedrooms and 14 beds, making it the perfect retreat for a larger group. Planning a party or feel like pampering your guests? No worries, there’s a private chef available for an additional cost. Since this location is only a 1.5 hour drive from Denver, it makes for a quick and effortless weekend getaway.

Green Mountain Reservoir #2

Where: Green Mountain Reservoir

Cost: Starting at $249 per night ($27.67 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: nine

The Lowdown: Both updated and modern, this house, settled right on Green Mountain Reservoir boasts clear views of the reservoir as well as Williams Fork Range. In need of a little extra adventure? Copper, Keystone, Breckenridge and Winter Park are only an hour away.

Green Mountain Reservoir #3

Where: Green Mountain Reservoir

Cost: Starting at $225 per night ($37.50 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: six

The Lowdown: With views of the Green Mountain Reservoir and the Heeney Marina, this lake house features a full-size shuffleboard table, foosball, ping pong, and darts, perfect for anyone looking to have as much inside as they do outside. Hop on a boat, and enjoy the tranquility of a Colorado summer right on the water.

Red Feather Lakes #1

Where: Red Feather Lakes

Cost: Starting at $350 per night ($25 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 14

The Lowdown: Settled on a private ranch on the back side of Phantom Lake, this lake house Is surrounded by pine forests and meadows and even has its own private hiking trails. For those who prefer spending their afternoons fishing, these lakes come stocked with fish and guarantee a successful trip.

Red Feather Lakes #2

Where: Red Feather Lakes

Cost: Starting at $150 per night ($30 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: five

The Lowdown: Just like the lake house above, this cozy cabin is great for those looking for a more relaxed feel for their summer weekends. Both secluded and accessible, this house features lakes views from its multiple decks and is a short walk away from fishing lakes.

Lake Dillon #1

Where: Lake Dillon

Cost: Starting at $313 per night ($22.36 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 14

The Lowdown: This quintessential lake house would make anyone want to pack up their bags and drive to Lake Dillon for a cozy and relaxing mountain getaway. This log home is as authentic as it gets and showcases its incredible mountain and lake views.

Lake Dillon #2

Where: Lake Dillon

Cost: Starting at $341 per night ($34.10 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 10

The Lowdown: One of the highlights of this lakefront cabin is its private hot tub which looks out at Lake Dillon and the far-reaching mountains beyond. Feeling lucky? Invite your friends to a game of Blackjack at the in-house poker table or challenge them to a game of pool or foosball.