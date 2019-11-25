Estes Park Is Getting a New Music Festival

A new music festival is coming to town, and it is serving up Denver’s bread and butter of music. Dubbed Roots on the Ridge, the daylong music and arts festival set to debut in Estes Park on May 16, 2020, will bring an array of Americana music — country, bluegrass and folk to the iconic Rocky Mountain town. In partnership with Ridgeline Hotel Estes Park, the event will bring national and regional recording artists to the ticket. In addition, there will be a regional arts and crafts component to provide a unique experience for visitors.

“An immersive music and arts festival is a wonderful addition to our spring event

lineup,” said Eric Lund, President & CEO of Visit Estes Park. “It gives visitors one more

great reason to visit Estes Park during a quieter time of year, where they can explore

our town filled with wildlife, outdoor activities, shopping, and of course, the majestic

Rocky Mountain National Park.”

Roots on the Ridge will also partner with Estes Arts District to support its mission creating memorable experiences for the betterment of the Estes Park community.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale in December followed by a full music lineup to be announced in January. More information on Roots on the Ridge can be found here.