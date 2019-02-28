Every year, 303 Magazine, along with Illegal Pete’s, Channel 93.3 and New Belgium, celebrate Colorado in honor of 303 Day (March 3). For the second time, we’ve done that by giving back to the people that make this place special. From musicians, to comedians, fine artists and even ventriloquists, we invite anyone and everyone that considers themselves a “creative” to get a portrait free of charge. The result represents a rich snapshot of our city’s DNA. Take a look to meet the faces of 303 Day.

Go here to see the full gallery.

Photography by Robert Castro, Rebecca Grant, Evan Semón and Brittni Bell Warshaw.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.