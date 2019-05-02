The notion probably never entertained your mind, but last Thursday we all found out that former country and now world-famous pop star Taylor Swift has recently set her eyes on the art world — street art specifically. Until this past month, Swift has been under the radar since the end of the “Reputation Tour,” but fans started speculating Swift might have a seventh album to drop when she began a countdown to “4.26” on her Instagram account by posting pictures of purple and pink glitter hearts, butterflies and other imagery you might find in a nine-year-old’s diary.

On Thursday, Swift made a public appearance in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood in front of an art piece she secretly commissioned by Colorado-born muralist Kelsey Montague. Montague’s pair of butterfly wings she designed for Swift use colors and imagery Swift hinted at throughout her countdown, so only fans in the Nashville area who knew about the mural made the connection and were there to meet the star before she released a music video for her new single “ME!” Of course, it went live on YouTube at midnight on April 26.

Montague’s street art murals, which are now becoming even more viral after last week, are part of her #whatliftsyou campaign. It’s an art project she began back in 2015 aimed at inviting people to become “living art” themselves by encouraging them to jump into her pieces and talk about personal inspirations that “lift” them on social media.

Originally from Littleton, Montague has a number of murals in and around Denver including two in her hometown. Some of the murals she has painted in Colorado no longer exist, while others have been painted over more than once with different interactive visuals. While many of the locations include her popular, post-worthy angel and butterfly wings, Montague has also painted mermaid tails, giraffes and other whimsical, fantasy-driven designs in black and white and rainbow colors.

One of her previous Denver murals in the RiNo Art District — the bustling hub of street art in the Mile High City — was much loved during the 18 months it existed on Larimer near 26th. At our current count, there are seven Montague murals still in existence in and around Denver. Which means you don’t have to visit Nashville to pose like Swift and live out your dream after all.

Kelsey Montague murals in Denver and the surrounding area are located at:

Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 N. Pecos St., Denver

3633 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

7600 Landmark Way, Greenwood Village (three at this location)

5624 S. Prince St., Littleton

Café Terracotta, 5649 S. Curtice St., Littleton

For more locations worldwide, check out the World Map here.