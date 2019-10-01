Pumpkin Nights Returns to Denver with 3,000 Hand-Carved Pumpkins

It’s official. Pumpkin Nights is returning to Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton, Colorado for the 2019 Halloween season. Pumpkin Nights, an outdoor “interactive Halloween experience” features 3,000 hand-carved synthetic and real pumpkins along a half-mile walking path decorated with light displays and décor. This is the second year that the event is in the Mile High City and last year’s excitement means tickets are selling fast. The festival will open to the public Thursday, October 17 and run every night except Halloween through Sunday, November 3. Hours for the festival are from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The event will once again include eight “pumpkin lands.” Each themed one is an amazing spectacle. From an underwater-themed display with a giant octopus and pumpkin jellyfish to a pumpkin pirate ship, the walkway is filled with surprises around every corner. The Harry Potter-themed pumpkin land has the floating candle pumpkins overhead as promised (similar to those in the Great Hall at Hogwarts).

At the end of the illuminated pumpkin walk, festival-goers have room to play on the giant pumpkin seesaws and jump castle, buy delicious chili and hotdogs from a food truck, drink tasty seasonal brews, hot chocolate, mulled wine and other beverages, watch fire dancers and more. Plus, the festival promises it has a few more surprises up its sleeve. This year’s event is designed to be a real Halloween treat. And it’s not even scary.

Pumpkin Nights Denver is located at Adams County Fair and Regional Park Complex at 9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton, CO 80601. Tickets are $20 for general adult admission and can be purchased here.

All photography by Heather Fairchild.