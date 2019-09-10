Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Announce Joint Tour, Including Denver Stop

How often do you get to catch a mega band, let alone three in one night? Well, come 2020 you will get your chance to see Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy when the gargantuan “Hella Mega Tour” swings through the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on July 28, 2020. Tours of this caliber are a rarity, granted the scale of the venues that each of these bands is able to command on their own, ranging from headlining festivals to playing arenas like The Pepsi Center and large-scale rooms like the Mission Ballroom.

Rumors of the engagement spread over this past weekend, and finally caught fire Monday, as Green Day dropped a surprise teaser with Billy Joe Armstrong strumming “Wake Me Up When September Ends” but changing the lyrics to “wake me up on September 10.” Lo and behold, today is the magical day.

After endless rumors, speculation and teasing, Green Day confirm the coming announcement of the Hella Mega tour this week https://t.co/Wh9tGARpdb — Green Day Authority (@GDA) September 9, 2019

The Hella Mega Tour will hit 28 cities and marks the first time any of the outfits have performed together. Weezer, the only actively touring group prior to the announcement, just wrapped up a date at Mission Ballroom and a performance at JAS Aspen. Fall Out Boy was last at the Pepsi Center on the tail end of 2017 and Green Day had a blow out of a concert at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in August of the same year. Weezer recently dropped the Black Album and the Teal Album earlier this year and will have a new album, Van Weezer coming in May 2020, and Green Day just announced their forthcoming album, Father of All… coming in February of the same year. As for Fall Out Boy, their last project, MANIA came out in 2018 but they are set to follow it up with their new album, Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two, in November of this year.

Both Green Day and Weezer share the commonality of emerging in the ’90s with inimitable sounds and personas that encapsulated much of the time period into the early aughts. Whereas, Fall Out Boy came to prominence when many Millenials were knee-deep in their pseudo-emo adolescence in the mid-’00s, alongside acts like My Chemical Romance and Panic! at the Disco scoring a bevy of hits that made them one of rock’s biggest acts in quick succession. Furthermore, if there was any shred of doubt in your mind, The Hella Mega Tour is out to celebrate nostalgia one throwback after another, making this concert one for the ages.

Tickets for the forthcoming performance will surely go fast when they go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m via Ticketmaster.

See the full list of dates below:

06/13 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Defense Arena

06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark

06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Stadium

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

07/28 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

07/31 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

08/05 – Miami Beach, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park