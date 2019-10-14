[PHOTOS] Far Out Factory Returned With a Psychedelic Marathon

The psychedelic trip that is Far Out Factory returned for its second year this weekend. This time taking over Major Studios, the event once again brought together music and art for a multi-sensory, multi-media and multi-dimensional party. Expanding to two nights and a larger, split room footprint, Far Out Factory cranked it up a notch with more music than ever. Brasstracks (including an appearance from Big Gigantic), Crooked Colours and Will Clarke headlined nights one and two with local electronic artists like Retrofette, Nasty Nachos, Ventus and Motion Trap bridging the gaps.

Over 40 artists transformed the space into a technicolor fantasia that subtly nodded to the “inspired by cannabis” message the event (and its presenter O.pen Vape) tried to convey. As you wandered through the space, you encountered creatures from the deep sea, a tunnel of prismatic light, shape-shifting projections and so much more. The 2019 edition saw the welcomed return of the monolithic stage by Hunter Leggitt. Made of screened boxes, filled with what seems like your average living room lampshades, it was recently supercharged for the fest with more lights and automation — truly making it a sight to behold.

As the night went on, the now eight-hour event slowly filled with the crowd peaking late into the night. For those early arrivers, the open space and lack of live art may have softened the energy that the midnight owls felt in force. However, if you stayed too long, the sensory overload was tremendous. Anyone who lasted all 16-hours should be given a medal — for Far Out Factory was no longer a sprint hot out the gate like it was last year. Now on year two, it’s a marathon that still has us catching our breath.

All photography by Brittany Werges.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.