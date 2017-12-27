If you’re reading this, you already know that living in Colorado is pretty great. There’s always something to do, something to see, something to revel at— and you can drink a craft beer or smoke a joint while you’re doing most of them. Each new year signifies a new opportunity to explore the state and embrace the benefits of living here. Don’t spend your days off on the couch— make every moment worth it. To help inspire your inner adventurer, we’ve compiled a list of 88 things to do in Colorado in 2018. Check them off and thank us after another badass year in this badass state.
- Enjoy the hard work of a pack by going dog sledding in a mountain town.
- Learn how to be safe in the backcountry with Avalanche Training
- Visit the Ice Castles in Dillion
- Winery hopping in Colorado Wine country
- Ski every day of the year
- Go ice skating (weather permitting) in Evergreen at the largest Zamboni-groomed rink
- See one of the Rockies fireworks games and get on the field
- Dance to keep warm at one of the winter shows at Red Rocks
- Show your own and see the newest styles at Denver Fashion Week
- Slackline at the dedicated slackline park in Denver
- Adventure on a hidden hike in Rocky Mountain National Park
- See films that will probably win Oscars at the 41st Annual Denver Film Festival
- Find tickets to attend Hamilton at the Buell Theatre in Denver
- Grab an Etuk ride around the city
- Ride North America’s longest mountain roller coaster in Steamboat Springs
- Laugh at the High Plains Comedy Festival
- Walk or bike the 40 West ArtLine in Lakewood
- Hike to Zapata Falls near the Great Sand Dunes or one of these hidden waterfalls
- Eat your way through the Slow Food Nations (if it returns to Denver)
- See famous Chinese artist Ai WeiWei’s bronze sculptures in Civic Center Park
- Join a team to be a rower in the annual Sloan’s Lake Dragon Boat Festival
- Get a tattoo at the Tattoo Masquerade
- Try a new video game experience at Head Games Virtual Reality arcade in Lakewood.
- Compete in a Mud Run like the Tough Mudder
- Go to a Hot Air Balloon Festival
- Watch or compete in the Ouray Ice Festival
- Party and enjoy winter sports at X-Games in Aspen
- See inside buildings normally closed to the public during Doors Open Denver
- Learn to throw an axe in Denver
- Participate in the 24 hour Cotopaxi Adventure with your friends
- See a show at the new Levitt Pavilion
- Go to all the National Parks and Monuments in Colorado
- Go Surfing on the Platte River
- Attend the Telluride Horror Film Festival or the Fire Festival
- Do a bike tour of all of Denver’s best parks
- Ski (or hike) St. Mary’s Glacier
- Explore Eagle’s 100 Miles of Mountain Biking Trails
- Go on an adventure in Colorado’s gold belt
- Use a snorkel while skiing freshies at Silverton
- Do a Colorado Trifecta – ski in the morning, hike in the afternoon and see a (Rockies, Avs, or Broncos) game in one day.
- Explore The San Juan Hut System
- Go off grid in one of these cabins
- See the leaves change on an ATV
- Go on the ultimate Colorado road trip
- Get spooked in a Colorado Ghost Town
- Spend a night in a tree house
- Dive into a hidden Colorado watering hole
- Scuba dive in a Colorado lake
- Look through 70 years of fashion at the Dior exhibition for the Denver Art Museum
- Feel the nostalgia at Manitou Springs penny arcade
- Visit another country without leaving Colorado
- Touch the Tiger Wall or dance in the Paint Mines Interpretive Park
- Get lost in the Glenwood Caverns
- Visit all the “parks”—South, Middle, and North—to see some inspiration for the TV show South Park
- Try a new winter sport like ice racing
- Catch some of the biggest fresh lake trout in Colorado during the winter by ice fishing in Grand County
- Soak in some abstract art at a contemporary gallery like K Contemporary, ATC DEN or Black Book Gallery
- Rent a campervan to camp with ease and style (and some kickass Instagram pictures)
- Eat dinner, drink cocktails and watch movies at Alamo Drafthouse in Sloan’s Lake or Littleton
- Pay tribute to Buffalo Bill at his grave
- Check out Cano’s Castle in Antonito
- Drive on the highest paved road in the country on Mount Evans
- Get lost in the Mile High Flea Market
- Have a fun day in Denver for less than $25
- Take a tour of the Celestial Seasonings Tea headquarters outside Boulder
- Take a tour of the United States Mint to see how billions of coins are made
- Take a tour of Hammond’s Candy Factory to satisfy your sweet tooth
- Enjoy green chili served all different ways at the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo
- Take yourself on a self-guided tour of the Air Force Academy campus in Colorado Springs
- Eat a themed meal from the frontier days of the West at The Fort
- Get up close and personal with a wolf
- Feel the pull of the Wild West with ski joring in Leadville
- Adventure to Bishop Castle, a one-man construction project 60 years in the making
- Be in four places at once by putting each limb in a different state at the Four Corners Monument
- Find out what the elevationists believe at the International Church of Cannabis in Denver
- Go to a “First Friday” in all seven Denver art districts
- Roller skate around the EXDO center in costume at one of Roll Denver’s themed nights
- Drink a beer in all 348 breweries across the state (Colorado is second in number of craft breweries per state, behind California)
- Attend Star Wars night with the Colorado Avalanche
- See the authentic Dead Sea Scrolls— a temporary traveling exhibition—at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science
- Drive to northeastern Colorado in the late summer to witness the sunflower season
- Soak overnight at Strawberry Park Hot Springs in Steamboat Springs
- Hike to the Flagstaff Star in Boulder during December
- Dress up in cosplay at the Denver Comic Con
- Skydive from 16,000 feet over the Royal Gorge
- Tour Denver via the RTD Light Rail
- Thank your lucky stars that you live in Colorado
