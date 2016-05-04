Update: Read Part II of the Ultimate Colorado Road Trip here.

It might surprise you to know that many Coloradans, native or otherwise, have never visited some of the states most iconic and beautiful spots. The Colorado National Monument, the Four Corners Monument, San Juan National Forest, and dozens of cute little mountain towns should definitely be a part of your summer plans this year. And if you are up for an adventure, why not make it a road trip and hit them all at once?

We have put together the ultimate Colorado road trip just for you to help make sure you hit some of the best spots that Colorado has to offer.

Approximate travel time: 15 hours *

*Travel times don’t account for traffic or stops.



Start:Denver to Palisade (via Glenwood Springs)



While driving on I-70 is usually avoided at all costs, it is home to some of Colorado’s most famous and beautiful towns and bumper-to-bumper traffic can easily be avoided if you are heading west on a weekday morning. Georgetown, Frisco, Dillon, Breckenridge, Vail, and Glenwood Springs are all great places to stop for coffee or lunch. Palisade is the heart of Colorado’s wine country, and famous for its namesake peaches and the natural beauty of the landscape. Whether you consider a strenuous mountain biking trek a good workout, or a leisurely cycle along the Fruit and Wine Byway is more your speed, you will have all your needs met here in this charming mountain town.

Time in the Car:

3 hours 30 minutes

Fuel Along the Way:

Dusty Rose Tea Room, Georgetown

Daily Bread, Glenwood Springs

Smokin’ Yards BBQ, Idaho Springs

Pug Ryan’s Craft Brewery & Restaurant, Dillion

The Pullman, Glenwood Springs

Stretch Your Legs:

Palisade Rim Trail

Mount Garfield Trail

Fruit & Wine Byway

Lay Your Head:

Palisade Wine Valley Inn

Wine Country Inn

History:

Historic Guided Walking Tours

Colorado National Monument

Summer Happenings:

Lavender Festival – July 8-10

Bluegrass and Roots Festival– June 10-12

Palisade Peach Festival– August 19-20

Colorado Mountain Winefest– September 15-18

2nd Stretch: Palisade to Telluride (via Ouray)

This stretch is home to some of the most beautiful scenery, but some of these spots are hidden from the roads so be sure to take a few short detours off the beaten path. You and your camera will not be disappointed. With Montrose, Ouray and Ridgway you will have plenty of options to stop along the way but Telluride is the real gem of this stretch. If you haven’t had the opportunity to spend some time in this special place, it will take your breath away. Nestled in at the base of soaring peaks, the downtown charm is sure to meet all your needs, and make for some great photo opportunities.

Time in the Car:

2 hours 30 minutes

Fuel Along the Way:

Camp Robber, Montrose (The best brunch! Come hungry!)

True Grit Cafe, Ridgway

Kate’s Place, Ridgway (Great Breakfast spot!)

Stretch Your Legs:

Forest Discovery Nature Trail, Ridgway

Enchanted Mesa Trail, Ridgway

Sneffels High Line, Telluride

Lay Your Head:

Ridgway State Park

New Sheridan Hotel

History:

Telluride Historical Museum

Telluride Hiking Guide (Keep your eyes open for some historical remnants along the trails.)

Summer Happenings:

Telluride Balloon Festival – June 3-5

Telluride Bluegrass Festival – June 16 -19

Telluride Wine Festival – June 23-26

4th Of July Celebration– July 4

Mushroom Festival – August 18-21

Third Stretch: Telluride to Durango (via Silverton)

This part of the road trip is really special. While there is a slightly shorter route heading south out of Telluride, we highly recommend the route back through Ouray. The San Juan Skyway from Telluride to Durango is a national scenic byway for good reason, and we promise you won’t even notice the extra time spent in the car. Stop off at Ironton, a ghost town, for a hike through the aspen trees. Carrying on, Silverton is a postcard-worthy town if you are looking for a place to stop for lunch. Downtown Durango is the best spot for your stay, with historic charm and plenty of dining and shopping options, you can ditch your car and stretch your legs exploring all of the hot spots.

Time in the Car:

2 hours 50 minutes

Fuel Along the Way:

Mouse’s Chocolates & Coffee, Ouray

Brown Bear Cafe, Silverton

Steamworks Brewing Co., Durango

Stretch Your Legs:

Colorado Trail

Lay Your Head:

Rochester Hotel

General Palmer Hotel

History:

Mesa Verde National Park

Four Corners Monument

Historic Downtown Walking Tour

Summer Happenings:

Rocky Mountain Ukefest – July 8

Music in the Mountains – July 10

San Juan Brewfest – August 27

Fourth Stretch: Durango to Pagosa Springs

The shortest leg of the trip allows for plenty of stopping for photos and even a good hike at Chimney Rock National Monument or Wolf Creek Pass on the other side of Pagosa Springs. While the town of Pagosa Springs is a bit spread out, there is plenty to keep you busy including the hot springs. With pools overlooking the San Juan River, the scenery will not disappoint as you soak away any tired muscles or enjoy one of their signature spa services. And since this stretch of the road trip was just over an hour, you have plenty of time for relaxing and exploring the surrounding area.

Time in the Car:

1 hour, 10 minutes

Fuel Along the Way:

Higher Grounds Coffee Co., Pagosa Springs

Alley House Grill, Pagosa Springs

Stretch Your Legs:

Chimney Rock National Monument

Lay Your Head:

The Springs Resort & Spa

Wyndham Pagosa

History:

Historic Walking Tour

Summer Happenings:

Folk & Bluegrass Festival – June 3-5

4th of July Celebration – July 4

Music and Microbrew Festival – September 17

Fifth Stretch: Pagosa Springs to Salida (via Great Sand Dunes National Park)

This stretch will take you through some of the quieter parts of our state, but it certainly isn’t without the beauty you have grown accustomed to. After climbing over the stunning Wolf Creek Pass, you will be flanked on both sides by soaring peaks and will enjoy an easy drive up to Salida. If you are up for an adventure and have not yet been to Great Sand Dunes National Park it is worth a quick detour. Nestled up against the rugged mountains we know and love here in Colorado is a “mountain” of sand, which is unique and unlike anything else you will find in Colorado. You can even climb on the dunes, so make sure you are wearing appropriate footwear.

Time in the Car:

2 hours 30 minutes

Fuel Along the Way:

Cozy Cafe, Alamosa

Saguache 4th Street Diner & Bakery, Saguache

Stretch Your Legs:

Great Sand Dunes National Park

Lay Your Head:

The Tudor Rose Bed & Breakfast and Chalets

Palace Hotel

History:

Lost Mine Tours

Summer Happenings:

America’s Oldest Whitewater Festival – June 16-19

Salida Riverside Fine Arts Festival – July 16-17

Home Stretch: Salida to Denver (via Bailey)

The final leg of your ultimate Colorado road trip offers plenty of its own beauty. With the highest concentration of 14ers in all of Colorado, the surrounding landscape is impressive and offers great hiking options if you are feeling up for a challenge after spending nearly a week in the car. There are some really cute little mountain towns on this stretch so you can’t really go wrong stopping off at Buena Vista, Fairplay, Bailey, or Conifer.

Time in the Car:

2 hours 30 minutes

Fuel Along the Way:

Cutthroat Cafe, Bailey

Moonlight Pizza, Salida

Brooks Place Tavern, Conifer

Views:

Collegiate Peaks

Stretch Your Legs:

Staunton State Park

Kenosha Pass

Lay Your Head:

Back home!