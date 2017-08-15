If you’re looking to experience the great outdoors without pitching a tent, look no further. Airbnb and other vacation rental websites are a great way to travel to get the real feel for how locals live and to stay in places that are a little off the beaten path, so why not sleep in the trees? Treehouses up for reservations have become a popular way to bunk and they’re perfect for cozying up as the weather cools down—the ultimate Colorado experience. Here are some that you might want to book before others hear too.

1. Rocky Mountain Treehouse

Where: Carbondale

Cost: $195 per night ($32.50 per person) Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 6

The Lowdown: Built in 1971, this world-famous treehouse in Carbondale sits on two acres with a creek running under it. With a wood-burning stove, sleeping loft, two balconies, a full-size granite kitchen, rock shower and hot tub, the Rocky Mountain Treehouse is 25 feet off the ground with a winding rock staircase leading to the front door. It’s got everything you need for large groups to have the perfect forest getaway.

2. Little Red Treehouse

Where: Lyons

Cost: $225 per night ($75 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 3

The Lowdown: The Little Red Treehouse in Lyons is the perfect getaway on your trip to Rocky Mountain National Park. With huge views, a deck-top private shower, an efficiency kitchen with heat and electricity and one large bed for two and a smaller loft bed for one, the Little Red Treehouse is the full Colorado experience. The treehouse is just right for getting out in nature, but is also walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other attractions in downtown Lyons.

3. TreeHouse at the Highland Haven

Where: Evergreen

Cost: $550 per night ($275 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 2

The Lowdown: Just 30 minutes west of Denver, lies an Airbnb that’s been getting a lot of media attention, but is worth the stay if you can score it. This extremely private and luxurious treehouse is located in Evergreen among the blue spruce trees for which the city is named. This three-level, two-story, magical, one-of-a-kind hideaway features a huge aspen king bed, a chandelier, an iron and stone fireplace, a two-person steam shower, and a spa room with a champagne bubble Jacuzzi as some of its many amenities. If this isn’t the ideal honeymoon suite, we don’t know what is.

4. Treehouse Hot Springs

Where: Nathrop

Cost: Starting at $480 per night. Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 10

The Lowdown: If you want to completely relax in nature with all the amenities of a luxury spa resort, you definitely need to check out Treehouse Hot Springs. This vacation dream house is located near Mt. Princeton and the Chalk Cliffs, and is elevated above the trees with double-octagon architecture to score jaw-dropping views. A 27 feet long hot springs pool, for which the vacation rental spot is named, is hidden in the heavily treed property—making it the perfect hideaway.

5. Pagosa Springs Treehouse

Where: Pagosa Springs

Cost: $321 per night (26.75 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 12

The Lowdown: This treehouse is so spacious, it can actually fit 12 people. Hidden in the mountain area of Pagosa Springs, this beautiful vacation rental has large windows and wrap-around decks that are perfect for enjoying the view. With a private, covered, outdoor hot tub for all your friends to relax in, this luxury tree house is a hidden oasis in the woods.

6. Kurt’s Yurt

Where: Fairplay

Cost: $120 per night ($20 per person). Make reservations here.

Sleeps: 6

The Lowdown: It may not be a treehouse in the traditional sense, but Kurt’s Yurt is in the woods and offers the same forest hideaway. Located in the shadow of Mt. Sherman nestled just below the timberline, this yurt is a great basecamp for Colorado adventure. With all the amenities you to need to camp comfortably, Kurt’s Yurt is perfect for those who want to mountain bike, hike, climb a fourteener, fish and hunt. Be prepared though. Since it’s so isolated in the winter, you can only reach it by snowmobiling, snowshoeing or skiing.