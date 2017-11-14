After two weeks of screening hundreds of feature-length and short films, the Denver Film Festival has announced the winners of their awards, including the People’s Choice (a result tallied by the ballots handed out at most of the screenings by volunteers). One of the winners, Thirst Street will have additional screenings at the Sie FilmCenter beginning November 24. Some of the other films on this list will end up on Netflix, or are already available online.

True Grit Award for Colorado Filmmakers

Liyana

Directors: Aaron and Amanda Kopp

Animation Artist: Shofela Coker

Executive Producer: Thandie Newton

Story Advisor: Gcina Mhlophe

Country of Origin: USA, Swaziland

What: An imagined story told by five orphans in Swaziland, transitioning between animated sections, where a courageous girl helps save her two younger brothers from dangers seen and unseen, and real-life segments where the orphans must confront their own struggles and successes.

This also tied with another documentary, Hondros, for People’s Choice Best Documentary

Runners-up

The Outsider (short)

Director: Scott Takeda

Producers: Scott Takeda, Lori Allred, Brock Sherman

Cinematographer: Dave Klein

Country of Origin: USA

What: She doesn’t get along very well with her own family, so she hopes she’ll find acceptance and belonging in her boyfriends. Turns out, there are over 100 relatives and a lot of cultural traditions she wasn’t bargaining for.

Hondros

Director: Greg Campbell

Producers: Greg Campbell, Daniel Junge, Geoff McLean, Mike Shum

Cinematographer: Mike Shum

Country of Origin: USA

What: Follow the life and career of photojournalist Chris Hondros through the eyes of one of his oldest friends and Coloradan, Greg Campbell. Hondros spent most of his career in the worst conflict zones in modern times and died while on assignment during the civil war in Libya.

This also tied with Liyana in People’s Choice Best Documentary Film

Krzysztof Kieslowski Award:

The Happiness of the World

Director: Michal Rosa

Producer: Lambros Ziotas

Cinematographer: Marcin Koszalka

Country of Origin: Poland

What: Set in 1939 in a village on the German-Polish border, this period drama follows the secrets, lies and gossip that spreads through an apartment complex while an undercover journalist listens in.

Runner-up:

Under the Tree

Director: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson

Producers: Grímar Jónsson, Sindri Páll Kjartansson, Thor Sigurjonsson

Cinematographer: Monika Lenczewska

Country of Origin: Iceland

What: Cheating, child custody, vandalism, threats, death — these are only some of the things you will see in this film. Two feuding neighbors on a suburban Icelandic street pay the ultimate cost for meddling in each others’ business.

Maysles Brothers Award for Best Documentary:

AlphaGo

Director, cinematographer: Greg Kohs

Producers: Gary Krieg, Josh Rosen, Kevin Proudfoot

Country of Origin: USA

What: This documentary seeks to answer the questions, “where does the line between human and artificial intelligence begin and end?” and “what can computers teach us about ourselves?” by showing the nail-biting story of an AI system trying to beat the world’s best Go player.

Runner-up:

Strad Style

Director, producer, screenwriter, cinematographer: Stefan Avalos

Country of Origin: USA

What: For some reason, Danny Houck has promised a European concert violinist that he can reproduce a replica of a Stradivarius violin. Houck has no professional training, no heat in his house and has never been to Europe, but something inside of him pushes him beyond what most of us would consider possible.

American Indie Narrative Award

Thirst Street

Director: Nathan Silver

Producers: Ruben Amar, Louise Bellicaud, Joshua Blum, Claire Charles-Gervais, Jordan Goldnadel, Elsa Leeb, Josh

Cinematographer: Sean Price Williams

Screenwriters: Nathan Silver, C Mason Wells

Country of Origin: France, USA

What: After the unexpected suicide of her husband, a flight attendant Gina finds something like new love during her layover in Paris. But is it true love if the other person doesn’t feel the same way? Gina will stop at nothing to find out.

Runner-up

The Misogynists

Director, screenwriter: Onur Tukel

Producers: Gigi Graff, Karl Jacob

Cinematographer: Zoe White

Country of Origin: USA

What: The film is based on a relatable premise — taking place on Election Night 2016 — but resides inside a dark world where it’s totally possible that the women of the Obamas, Bushs and Clintons are secretly in a pact against humanity.

Best Animated Short

Manivald

Director: Chintis Lundgren

Producers: Chintis Lundgren, Dra ko Ivezi , Jelena Popovic

Country of Origin: Estonia

What: “Overeducated and unemployed, a 33-year-old fox, Manivald, spends his days learning piano while his overbearing mother makes his coffee and does his laundry. When the washing machine breaks down, Toomas, a sexy and adventurous wolf repairman, arrives to fix it—and them.” – Denver Film Festival website

Best documentary short

Fish Story

Director, cinematographer, screenwriter: Charlie Lyne

Producers: Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

What: Have you ever wondered what’s behind a name? Especially a name like Caspar Salmon? This short documentary not only reveals a funny story, but it surprises the very subject it’s about.

Student Filmmakers Awards

While I Was Gone

Director: Daniel F. Pfeffer

Cinematographer: Ryan Zachary Emanuel

Country of Origin: USA

What: “Suspicious that his brother is stealing from him, Lucas goes on a crosstown search to confront the problem.” – Denver Film Festival website

Animal

Director: Bahram Ark

Cinematographer: Ali Abpak

Country of Origin: Iran

What: “A man who wants to cross the border disguises himself as a ram.” – Denver Film Festival website

*Special note about this film. Denver Film Festival organizers invited Bahram Ark to attend the festival but Ark could not attend because he was not allowed in the country under the travel ban.*

People’s Choice Awards

Best Narrative Feature: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director: Martin McDonagh

Producers: Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Cinematographer: Ben Davis

Country of Origin: USA

What: The angry mother (Frances McDormand) of a murdered daughter seeks answers from the local police by painting a blunt message on three billboards outside of town. Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell co-star with McDormand.

Best Short: The Suitcase

Director: Abi Damaris Corbin

Producers: Elena Bawiec, Jean de Meuron

Cinematographer: Jon Keng

Country of Origin: USA

What: A Boston-born baggage handler has a pretty normal life until he finds himself with a suitcase containing terrorist plans. Mojean Aria and Joseph D. Reitman star in the film.

Documentary Features (tie):

Hondros

Liyana