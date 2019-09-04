Just Announced – Oprah Brings Wellness Tour to Pepsi Center

Oprah Winfrey hits the road January 2020 for a motivational wellness tour dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus.” The former talk-show host and chief executive of the OWN network teamed up with Weight Watchers Reimagined (WW) to create a tour of wellness and motivational speaking starting in Florida and ending in our very own Pepsi Center on March 7, 2020.

The nine-city tour will include an unannounced guest list of influential individuals and a one-on-one interview with a celebrity guest. This is not the first time Oprah has hit the road to preach her truth, having toured five years ago for her “Oprah’s The Life You Want Weekend Tour.” Her previous speaking tours have been a monumental success, with each one focusing on a specific objective.

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered. As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020,” said Winfrey in a public statement.

The focus of this tour is moving forward with your goals and your plans for the year ahead, and Oprah hopes to help you get there.