Just Announced – Billie Eilish Is Returning To Denver In 2020

If 2019 was the year Billie Eilish became a household name, 2020 is the year the teenage pop-phenom becomes a superstar. Today, in advance of her highly anticipated Saturday Night Live debut, the “Bad Guy” singer has announced an arena world tour, including a Denver stop. Heading to the Pepsi Center on April 1, 2020, Billie Eilish will give Denver a second dose of her critically acclaimed debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The forthcoming date follows Eilish’s acclaimed performance at Red Rocks in June — one that sold-out in record timing, becoming one of the hottest tickets of the year. With the year she’s had, it’s no surprise that the artist with a single album under her belt is turning things up a notch.

Dubbed the “Where Do We Go? World Tour,” Eilish will begin the trek in Miami in March following performances at Austin City Limits Festival and surrounding areas in Texas to wrap up an incredibly successful 2019. This tour is a sequel of sorts to her “When We All Fall Asleep World Tour,” her first full-fledged outing, which launched earlier this year. Songs like the Billboard number one single “Bad Guy” and “When the Party’s Over” aren’t getting old to fans yet, though a bigger repertoire will be necessary if she wants to keep touring at the rate she’s gone so far. So, fingers crossed that she has more material in the new year.

Tickets go on sale for the upcoming Denver Pepsi Center show Friday, October 4, here.

See the full 2019 -2020 U.S. tour dates below:

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

11/16-17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

03/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

03/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House

03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Seattle WA @ Tacoma Dome

04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena