Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/1 – 5/5

Welcome to May! This week in Denver there are many events to participate in or attend to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Musically, experience Cinco de Mersiv at the Mission Ballroom, or learn to make Mexico’s cocktails with a class, participate in a hot pepper eating contest, attend the 4th annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in Westwood or experience the Cultural First Friday at Museo de las Americas.
Get pampered and prepped for the weekend at European Wax Center with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax. (*See center for details*)”
Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024
The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.
Photo by David Rossa at The Denver Art Museum. Buy tickets here
Two Friends
DJ/producer duo Eli Sones and Matthew Halper, otherwise known as Two Friends, embark on The Great Escape with a stop at Red Rocks. The duo has come a long way since their first “Big Bootie Mix” in 2012 (Vol. 23 being released 10 months ago). Catch them after openers Forester, NIIKO X SWAE and Charlie Wonder.
Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit is made up of Isbell, Sadler Vaden, Anna Butterss, Derry deBorja, Chad Gamble and Will Johnson. Singer-songwriter and fiddle player Amanda Shires will open for the band at the Mission Ballroom.
Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors is an Americana band from Memphis and East Nashville in Tennessee. The three-piece consists of Drew Holcomb, Rich Brinsfield and Nathan Dugger. The band was formed in 2005, and their most recent album release was in 2023, titled Strangers No More.
Photo courtesy Ticketmaster / Facebook. Buy tickets here
James Arthur
James Arthur is an English singer and songwriter who won The X Factor in 2023. In January, he released album Bitter Sweet Love, and even more recently a duet version of “From The Jump” with Kelly Clarkson. Forest Blakk will open at the Ogden for Arthur.
Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here
Cinco de Mersiv
Mersiv is a bass music producer/DJ hosting a Daytime Block Party both outside the Mission Ballroom as well as inside In The Round this Sunday. There will be traditional and authentic food, music, drinks, dancing, a mariachi band, Onhell’s salsa bar, face painters, a piñata raffle and more.
Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here
Cousins Maine Lobster Truck
If there’s one thing that pairs well with summer, it’s seafood. Cousins Maine Lobster returns to Curate Mercantile to offer customers their delicious lobster rolls, bisque and specialty items, like lobster grilled cheese, lobster tacos, shrimp tacos and more for a few hours today!
Photo courtesy Curate: A Local Mercantile / Facebook.
Run for the Roses Anniversary Celebration
Raise a glass at Run for the Roses in honor of its 5th anniversary with their cocktail retrospective featuring 11 of their most popular seasonal drinks from May 2 – May 5. The underground cocktail bar is extending its Dairy Block lease for the next five years.
Photo courtesy Run for the Roses.
Cinco de Mayo Cocktail Class – Explore Mexico’s Cocktails
Through this class, learn to make four classic cocktails: a tequila mango sour with egg white, mezcalita (oaxacan cocktail with passionfruit), pineapple jalapeno skinny marg, and a tequila carajillo (tequila’s version of an espresso martini).
Photo courtesy Matt’s Mixology. Buy tickets here
Cinco de Mayo Hot Pepper Eating Contest
Can you take the heat? Show off your strength to bear spiciness in a Hot Pepper Eating Contest at Pindustry this Friday. Bring along friends and see who wins the bragging rights, in addition to a cash prize.
Photo courtesy The Rouge Wine Bar & Patio / Eventbrite.
4th Annual Cinco de Mayo en Westwood Community Celebration
Amazing, authentic Mexican food is just a small aspect of this event that honors the historical significance of the Battle of Puebla. While munching on delectable eats, support the cultural preservation of the Westwood community and embrace the local vendors, live music, lowriders, danza mexika, mariachi, lucha libre, ballet folklorico and more.
Photo courtesy hechoenwestwood.com
Sunset Skyline Yoga
This sunset session has all the ambiance you could dream for in 60 minutes of candlelit, all level, vinyasa-style yoga on the heated rooftop of Catbird Hotel. While moving your body, view Denver’s city lights and listen to the live music by Casino Perosi. Bring your own yoga mat and water.
Photo courtesy Denver Yoga Social / Eventbrite. Buy tickets here
Union Hall 5 Year Anniversary and “The Obstacle is the Path” Opening Reception
Union Hall celebrates its 5th birthday with the opening of The Obstacle is the Path — an exhibition that highlights the talent and innovation of artists and curators who have contributed over the last several years. Many of the artists will be in attendance.
Photo courtesy Union Hall Denver / Facebook. “Beacon,” by Chrissy Espinoza.
Cultural First Friday: Cinco De Mayo Celebration
Experience culture, dance and food at Cultural First Friday. Ballet Folklórico Sangre de México will perform this evening, and there will be food vending by Tia Sopapilla. While there, check out the current exhibition, Espíritu Hermosx / Beautiful Spirit.
Photo courtesy museo.org
2024 Denver Mini Derby
The Denver Mini Derby is the next best way to spend the day if you’re not in Kentucky for the derby. There will be a race with mini horses, a live band and DJ, food, best dressed contests, open bar, BBQ and last but certainly not least, a corgi race. Guests are invited to wear their “most over the top hat and brightest pastel pants.”
Photo courtesy Drink Denver / Eventbrite. Get tickets here
The Wings for Life World Run
The Wings for Life World Run is the world’s largest running event where people all around the world participate simultaneously in the efforts of finding a cure for spinal cord injury. 100% of entry fees go directly to the charitable objective of spinal cord research.
Photo courtesy Red Bull. Register here
Featured image is by The Nix Company on Unsplash.
- Catbird Hotel
- cinco de mersiv
- cousins maine lobster truck
- Denver Fashion Week
- Denver Mini Derby
- Drew holcomb and the Neighbors
- Faith Malinowski
- James Arthur
- Jason Isbell
- Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
- matt's mixology
- Mission Ballroom
- Museo de las Americas
- ogden theatre
- Pindustry
- Red Rocks Amphiteatre
- Run for the Roses
- the wings for life world run
- Tivoli Quad
- Two Friends
- Union Hall
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.