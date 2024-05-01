Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/1 – 5/5

Welcome to May! This week in Denver there are many events to participate in or attend to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Musically, experience Cinco de Mersiv at the Mission Ballroom, or learn to make Mexico’s cocktails with a class, participate in a hot pepper eating contest, attend the 4th annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in Westwood or experience the Cultural First Friday at Museo de las Americas.

