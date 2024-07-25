Prepare for the Underground Music Showcase 2024: A Q&A with Festival Co-Manager Jami Duffy

The Underground Music Showcase (UMS) has long been one of Denver’s most beloved events. It elicits the best of Denver, with its residents showing out wrapped in their own individuality as over 150 of the best musical artists working within the city and without provide the weekend’s soundtrack. In this way, UMS is more than just a music festival. It’s a cultural celebration of all that makes this city so beautiful. It also serves as a hub for nonprofits, namely Youth on Record, an organization dedicated to creating spaces where young people can learn music.

Ahead of this year’s Underground Music Showcase, 303 Magazine spoke with Jami Duffy — Youth on Record’s executive director and Co-Manager of the Underground Music Showcase — about the festival’s evolution, the ability to offer a platform to young artists, this year’s (incredible) lineup and more.

303 Magazine: How did you become involved with the festival?



Jami Duffy: I’ve always been passionate about merging music education with real-world experiences for our students. We wanted to do something bold and innovative that centers young creatives as integral people in our music ecosystem. So, we decided that becoming owners of the fest was one way to elevate the platform of young voices, advance our mission, and ensure that the fest was driven by mission. When I first approached Casey Berry, the founder of Two Parts, with the idea of buying the Underground Music Showcase (UMS), it was about taking our relationship to the next level. Youth on Record (YOR) had always been involved — from our volunteers slinging beer at the main stage to our artists performing — but I saw an opportunity to make the festival a platform for deeper community impact. On March 22, 2022, Casey and I signed the deal that made YOR and Two Parts co-owners of the UMS, aligning our visions to create a model for music festivals rooted in positive impact.

303: As of 2018, UMS is produced by a partnership between local non-profit Youth on Record and the “experiential and creative agency” Two Parts. Can you tell me a little about how the partnership came together and why it’s been so successful over the years?

Jami Duffy: The partnership between Youth on Record and Two Parts came together through a shared vision of creating a festival that goes beyond just music. We wanted to build something that could drive community impact and support emerging artists in a meaningful way. Two Parts brought their expertise in event production and marketing, while Youth on Record contributed its deep-rooted commitment to music education and community engagement. This synergy has been the key to our success. By combining our strengths, we’ve been able to innovate and implement initiatives like higher artist wages, mental health resources, and inclusive programming that truly make a difference. People always want to bring music and party vibes to community resource festivals, but we decided to instead bring the resources to the biggest party in Denver. We can reach more people that way.

303: Since its inception in 2001, the Underground Music Showcase has gained a reputation for being one of the largest, most beloved, and overall coolest annual events in Denver. How has the festival evolved over the years?

Jami Duffy: Since its inception in 2001, the UMS has grown from a small local music showcase into Colorado’s largest and longest-running music festival. We’ve evolved significantly, adding new stages, expanding our lineup to include over 700 artists, and integrating innovative elements like our Artist Care Lounge and sober bars. Each year, we strive to improve and adapt, ensuring that the UMS is not just a festival, but a movement that prioritizes care, inclusivity, and community impact. Denver needs to own that we are the epicenter for music and culture in the American West. The UMS is continuing to elevate Colorado’s platform.

Photo by Steph Mathena

303: The lineup this year, as always, is incredibly stacked with artists both local and national, both on the come-up and well-established. How do you choose the lineup? Are there any artists playing this year that you’re particularly excited about?

Jami Duffy: Choosing the lineup for UMS is a collaborative and thoughtful process. We look for a mix of local and national artists, ensuring that we highlight both established names and emerging talent. We work closely with our community and industry partners to identify artists who not only have great music but also align with our mission of fostering community and inclusivity. All music starts as discovery music, and we need to invest in that — as a city, as a state, and as a nation. This year, I’m particularly excited about Dog Tags, Genevieve Libien, and Conrad Mata. Each of these artists has a unique story and a strong connection to Youth on Record, making their performances at UMS especially meaningful. Additionally, I’m thrilled about other impactful artists like Beasts of No Nation, Kayla Marque, Los Mocochetes, Nina De Freitas, The Trujillo Company, and Wheelchair Sports Camp. Their diverse sounds and powerful messages will undoubtedly resonate with our audience.

303: Why do you think it’s important to offer such an incredible opportunity and platform for newer artists?

Jami Duffy: Offering a platform for newer artists is crucial because it provides them with the exposure and opportunities they need to grow and succeed. Festivals like the UMS are often a launching pad for emerging talent, offering a chance to connect with new audiences, industry professionals, and fellow musicians. By supporting these artists, we’re helping to build a diverse and vibrant music community. Additionally, newer artists bring fresh perspectives and innovative sounds that keep the music scene dynamic and evolving.

303: Finally, do you have any advice for fans attending the festival for the first time? Anything long-term attendees should know?

Jami Duffy: For first-time attendees, my advice is to come with an open mind and a sense of adventure. The UMS is all about discovery, so take the time to explore different stages and genres. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and experience something new. For long-term attendees, I’d say continue to support the artists and the festival’s mission. Your enthusiasm and engagement are what make UMS such a special event. And for everyone, remember to stay hydrated, take care of each other, and most importantly, have fun!

