Prepare for the Underground Music Showcase 2024: Our 20 Most Anticipated Sets (Features an Exclusive Playlist)

The Underground Music Showcase (UMS) returns to South Broadway and the Baker neighborhood this weekend with three music-filled evenings. With over 150 local and national bands, UMS has become Denver’s largest music festival in the over twenty years since its inception, attracting thousands of music lovers each year. Denverites get excited each July as South Broadway transforms into its very own music venue, featuring multiple stages, neighboring local venues, and musical showcases.

The Underground Music Showcase began in 2001 as a humble single-day music festival for Denver locals. As it’s grown over the years, its mission to highlight Denver’s robust music scene has always stayed the same. The showcase features some of Colorado’s best music groups as well as national touring bands. As Denver’s longest-running music festival, it’s a great place to explore music of all sorts, with varying genres, venues and experimental sounds unlike any other.

In anticipation of the Underground Music Showcase 2024, 303 Magazine’s music desk has chosen 20 of our most anticipated sets happening throughout the weekend! Listen along to our UMS 2024 playlist as you check out our choices below!

READ: Our 14 Favorite Sets from the Underground Music Showcase 2023

Friday, July 26th

SGRNY — 6:00-6:40 pm @ Hi-Dive

By James Lane

SGRNY is set to bring an electrifying performance this Saturday at 6 pm at Hi-Dive. Traveling from Laramie, Wyoming, this dynamic band has been making waves since their debut EP “Leave At The Door” in 2022. With two singles under their belt, they continued to impress with their latest EP, “CUT//SHORT,” released earlier this year. SGRNY’s music is all about moods and grooves, rethinking rock with genre-bending influences ranging from neo-soul to hip-hop, all while maintaining that quintessential indie vibe they have cultivated. Be sure to see four friends push musical boundaries and deliver a fun live music experience with twists and turns of unique vocal range and captivating guitar playing that will linger throughout the rest of your day.

shadow work — 7:00-7:40 @ Hornet

By Thomas Rutherford

Local trio shadow work makes “moody art-rock” that forces your soul through the darkness in order to make you better appreciate the light. They’ve built a reputation for baring it all on a stage, playing with the very essence of life itself, creation, raw and pure on display. It’s not uncommon for lead singer and guitar player Rafael to end up on the ground as he shreds while bass and drums rage behind him. Their set’s relatively early into the festival and will be a great way to get that energy high as hell to carry through the rest of the weekend.

Sour Magic — 8:00-8:40 pm @ Bar 404

By Thomas Rutherford

Denver locals Sour Magic play a high-energy and ethereal brand of indie-rock that feels like soaring through a clear blue sky while storm clouds gather in the distance. It’s the kind of music that makes you want to face your fears, dig deep, and understand that the world is filled with storms that you have the strength to weather. Fresh off the release of their new singles “Elevator” and “Black Roses,” their set is sure to be one that sticks with you and carries you through the early Denver evening.

Fuya Fuya — 8:00-8:40 @ HQ Denver

By Thomas Rutherford

Another local artist, Ecuadorian-born Fuya Fuya melds psychedelic pop with hip-hop/R&B and traditional Latin American folk music. It’s music that breeds peace within like a stream flowing slowly through the mountains on a cool summer evening. She sings of heartbreak while also reconciling pain with the beauty of being alive. It’s deeply human music alive with experience and the purity of living. Her set’s sure to be incredibly eclectic spanning a wide range of genres.

Beach Fossils — 8:45-10:00 pm @ Showcase Stage

By James Lane

Beach Fossils will be headlining Friday at The Underground Music Showcase. Known for their standout tracks “What A Pleasure,” “May 1st,” and “Down The Line,” Beach Fossils are pioneers of the lo-fi dream pop sound that shaped the underground indie scene of the 2010s. Their unique style makes this festival the perfect setting to experience their live performance. Signed to Captured Tracks Records, Beach Fossils shares their label with several iconic indie artists, and their fourth album, Bunny, released last year, continues their trajectory of hit-filled albums they already have in their discography. With their indie grooving guitars and captivating stage presence, Beach Fossils is set to deliver a performance that truly shows us why they’re so beloved in the indie music world. Catch their set at the Showcase Stage at 8:45 pm. This is one you can’t miss.

The Milk Blossoms — 9:00-9:40 pm @ Underground Music Stage

By Regan Bervar

The Milk Blossoms are a four-piece experimental pop band from Denver, CO. The group released their latest single, “Teenager,” in 2024 and is set to play a series of upcoming shows in the Denver area. Their music is a unique blend of vocals and rhythm mixed together in a surreal pattern of true experimentalism. Each song has its own unique sound while sticking to an overarching style and theme.

Grace DeVine —12:00-12:40 am @ The Skylark Lounge

By Thomas Rutherford

Set to close out Friday night, Grace DeVine is a local pop artist who makes deeply personal music filled with love and nostalgia. It’s the kind of music that feels like sitting in the backyard of the home you grew up in, the tree that has grown there since before you were born towering above and casting delicious shade over you, keeping you cool and your heart full. A consummate performer who recently headlined a pride-themed show at Ophelia’s, her set is sure to be one filled with color that will allow you to drift into the next day feeling divine.

Saturday, July 27th

Neoma — 5:45-6:25 pm @ Underground Stage

By Thomas Rutherford

Another Ecuadorian-born, Denver-based artist, electro-pop artist Neoma has been building a name for herself over the past few years, growing into one of the most sought-after young artists in the city. Having just played the likes of Electric Forest while also taking bass duties for another local band, The Mañanas (more on them later), her star is fully on the rise. She’s set to take the Underground Stage relatively early on Saturday for a dreamy set that will have you floating through the rest of the day.

1TBSP — 6:00-7:30 pm @ Oasis Stage

By James Lane

1TBSP is set to bring the grooves and get people moving this Saturday at 6 pm on the Oasis Stage. 1TBSP is an indie-house/dance project from Australian artist Maxwell Byrne, a Grammy Award nominee recognized for his work as Golden Vessel. With his debut EP “Kanashī ” released in 2021 and his latest single “MC1K” just out this month, 1TBSP has become internationally recognized. Keep your ears out for his hit track “No Nein,” known for its dancy, fun, and futuristic vibe.

Ill Peach — 6:30-7:15 pm @ Underground Music Stage

By Regan Bervar

Ill Peach is made up of members Pat Morrissey and Jess Corazza who ditched their careers to create their own unique music. They are an alternative/indie band with the occasional punk undertone and are now based in Los Angeles, CA. They have one album, THIS IS NOT AN EXIT, which was released in 2023 along with another release of their most popular single, “HOLD ON.”

Weird Touch — 9:00-2:00 am @ Roxy On Broadway

By James Lane

Amplify the night with non-stop dancing and celebration as Weird Touch marks their 10-year anniversary with a dance party at Roxy On Broadway from 9 pm to 2 am during the Underground Music Showcase. Their dark disco, indie dance, and weird house sound are certain to leave a memorable impression. Weird Touch features an all-vinyl lineup of DJs, including Nico Tobon, Tyler Snow, and Fancy Matthew (owner of FM Boutique on South Broadway). The Roxy’s vintage-modern ambiance, with its classic charm and sophisticated decor, sets the stage for this special event. Look out for the disco ball shining overhead and the neon red “Weird Today Weird Tomorrow” sign, creating the perfect visual for a night of unforgettable music and dance.

Shady Oaks — 9:00-9:40 pm @ Hi-Dive

By Thomas Rutherford

Shady Oaks makes whiskey-soaked rock and roll that tears your fucking soul out of you and buys it a shot. Members of Mean World Records along with other UMS artists Tiny Tomboy and Deth Rali, their music is down and dirty, drowned in bluesy, fuzzy guitars played in tandem while backed by a pounding percussion section and tied together with keys and fiddle. These guys absolutely rip and are sure to leave the Hi-dive a smoldering crater on Saturday night.

The Mañanas — 9:00-9:40 pm @ Backyard Stage

By Regan Bervar

The Mañanas is made up of Brandon L. Unpingco on vocals, Danny Pauta on the drums, Neoma on the bass and Martin Better on the guitar. They formed the band in 2019, developing their music and sound over time and are based locally in Denver, CO. The Mananas blend their upbeat rock music with lighthearted rhythms to create a lasting carefree feeling, reeling the listener back in for more.

Tkay Maidza — 8:45-10 pm @ Showcase Stage

By Regan Bervar

Takudzwa Victoria Rosa “Tkay” Maidza was born in Zimbabwe and raised in Australia. Tkay Maidza is a singer-songwriter specializing in rap and hip-hop. She’s won many awards, including Best New Artist, Best Female Artist, and Best Record. She has three albums out, the latest, Sweet Justice, was released recently in 2023. She is featured on many tracks, including a few with Troye Sivan, Snakehips, Flume, and Dom Dolla. Her music is a mix of tantalizing vocals fueled by energizing beats that create an uplifting musical experience for the listener.

MF RUCKUS — 11:00-11:40 pm @ HQ Denver

By James Lane

Rock out with MF RUCKUS this Saturday at 11 pm at HQ Denver during their performance at The Underground Music Showcase. A Southern hard rock and punk-infused sound, this six-piece band delivers high-octane performances with old-school punk vocals that will have you headbanging all night. MF Ruckus is a rock supergroup formed from the ashes of legendary Denver and Chicago bands, bringing together members from Forth Yeer, The STDs, Road Crew, and Home of the Brave. With their explosive energy and larger-than-life stage presence, MF Ruckus creates a killer experience that will blow your mind and leave those in attendance wanting more. Join this band on their party planet and get ready for the ruckus.

Sunday, July 28th

Erin Stereo — 4:00-5:30 pm @ Oasis Stage

By James Lane

Erin Stereo takes the Oasis Stage this Saturday at 4pm. A DJ, curator, and record collector from Denver, Erin’s journey began with a passion for rare and unusual music, ignited by her dance background and early DJ experiences at Skate City. Her love for music grew through raves and warehouse parties, leading her to the art of live mixing and turntablism. Erin has performed at major festivals like Bonnaroo and supported major artists within the music industry Known for her eclectic mixtapes and monthly live radio show, Erin Stereo’s set is one you won’t want to miss out on.

Mareux — 6:35-7:20 pm @ Showcase Stage

By James Lane

Prepare yourself for a mesmerizing performance by Mareux as he takes the Showcase Stage on Sunday at 6:35 pm. Blending darkwave, post-punk, gothic rock, and electronic music, Mareux has crafted a unique sound that captivates his audience’s attention. His breakthrough came in 2021 when his spooky 2015 cover of “The Perfect Girl” by The Cure went viral on TikTok. After playing Coachella in 2023, he released his debut album, “Lovers From the Past,” solidifying his place in the music scene. Tracks to check out to get hyped before his set include “Glass,” “Killer,” and “Summertime.” Don’t miss this chance to experience the dark sounds and haunting vibes of Mareux.

May Be Fern — 7:00-7:40 pm @ The Skylark Lounge

By Thomas Rutherford

Denver locals May Be Fern can’t quite be put into one box. They refuse genre convention in favor of just making whatever the hell they want. Their music feels authentic for this reason, pure, the result of a collection of incredibly talented people coming together and making some damn good tunes. At times, they play feel-good indie-pop, punk-tinged anthems at others, and they even delve into existential funk almost reminiscent of the Dead. May Be Fern is quickly becoming one of the most exciting up-and-coming bands in the city so take the opportunity to see them on their home turf before their inevitable blowup.

Bermuda Search Party — 7:00-7:40 @ Hi-dive

By Regan Bervar

The Bermuda Search Party features singer-songwriter Leo Son (also guitarist) and Claire Davis (also on the bass) with trumpet and trombone from Maclin Tucker and Hoyt Parquet. The band released their self-produced debut LP “Melancholy Flowers” in 2022. They received awards at the Boston Music Awards for Pop Act of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. The band has a groovy upbeat tone featuring an epic horns section sprinkled throughout their songs.

Amyl and the Sniffers — 7:45-9:00 pm @ Showcase Stage

By Thomas Rutherford

The final headliner of UMS 2024, Amyl and the Sniffers, are Australian garage-punk acts that have been building a name for themselves with their absolutely balls-to-the-wall shows and heavy yet heartfelt tunes. Amyl herself is a force of nature, a hurricane building off the coast ready to wreak havoc on all that she encounters. Yet, it is her big heart which she puts plainly on display, her desire for love and connection that keeps the whole thing feeling beautifully cathartic. The Sniffers absolutely shred, all screeching guitars and droning rhythm. It all makes for a beautiful bit of controlled fuckin’ chaos that’ll be sure to bring a powerful end to this year’s iteration of UMS.

Get your tickets to the Underground Music Showcase 2024 here!