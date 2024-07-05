5 Style Tips For Global Dance Festival 2024

It’s here once again — the Global Dance Festival returns to Denver this weekend.

On July 26 and 27, city residents and visitors alike will flock to the National Western Complex for two full days of grooving to DJs like Boogie T, Canabliss and SMOAKLAND. They’ll also likely be dressed in striking combos of colors, textures and glimmer.

While festival fashion is all about expressing yourself, we’ve put together some tips to keep in mind while planning your looks for this weekend.

Dress For Movement

The Global Dance Festival is, after all, a dance festival. Choose a look that allows you to move freely — without sacrificing style. Lean into light fabrics, loose layers and clothes that won’t chafe or ride up while grooving.

Light Layers Are Key

Denver summers are hot — but Colorado nights can be chilly.

Whether it’s a lightweight over-shirt or a Pashmina shawl, light layers can help you prepare for major sun exposure and a chillier evening once the sun sets. Plus, adding layers is a foolproof way to elevate any look.

Comfy Shoes Are A Must

Two days of stellar artists across three stages. This can only mean one thing: attendees of the Global Dance Festival will be on their feet all day long.

Sturdy, supportive shoes are a must to help protect your feet and allow you to maximize dance time (even if it’s your trusty, broken-in Vans).

Accessorize Thoughtfully

Accessories are crucial for rave looks: to elevate your style and make your day a little more pleasant.

Be thoughtful about the accessories you choose — opt for a big fan to keep you and your friends cool, a bag big enough for your water bottle (preferably one that won’t dig into your shoulders), a bucket hat to protect your scalp from UV rays or any other accessory that will keep you safe and happy at the festival.

Embrace New Styles

Sure, dressing responsibly is important. But when it comes down to it, dance festivals are all about having fun.

Don’t be afraid to go all out, show skin, add sparkle and play with colors and silhouettes that you might not otherwise wear in your day-to-day life. Plus, if you’re going with a group of friends, the Global Dance Festival is the perfect opportunity to put together coordinating outfits that will help you stand out from the crowd.

All photography by Shelby Moeller.