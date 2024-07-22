Preparing for Global Dance Festival 2024: Our 10 Most Anticipated Sets

Colorado’s anticipated annual EDM festival is back this year with a lineup that electronic music fans from all over are absolutely stoked for. Global Dance Festival Colorado takes place at a new venue this year, a pleasant change from its previous location in the Empower Field parking lot since 2022 and its Red Rocks home prior to that. This year, the 2-day festival will take place on July 26 and 27 at the National Western Complex in Denver in order to make room for the massive headlining talents the festival plans to bring this year. Global Dance Festival is Colorado’s premier EDM music festival, each year bringing a wide array of genre-bending electronic music, games, attractions, silent disco dancing and more. Here are the top ten artists 303 Magazine is beyond excited to check out this year.

The Chainsmokers

American electronic artists The Chainsmokers are headliners this year at the festival and are sure to bring out an epic heavy and melodic bass and pop-filled set. It’s no secret Alex Pall and Drew Taggart have been running the EDM game since the early years of 2012, bringing a unique pop-infused EDM sound to the masses and inspiring major radio hits like “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down.” The duo has earned a huge fan base of music lovers of all shapes and sizes, so this one should be a moment where the entirety of those attending the festival will converge. Whether you like heavy, headbanging dubstep or poppier synth jams, these two really know how to bring the party no matter where they are, and we’re stoked to see what they bring out this year.

Duke Dumont

English DJ and producer Adam Dyment has been running the global house and big-room music scene for quite a while now, bringing a unique and bubbly sound design that his fans know and love. He is best known for his singles “Need U” and “Ocean Drive,” just to name a few. Duke Dumont brings a unique sound and an instant party which is quickly recognizable by his fans from all over the globe. House music lovers will love this one specifically. Dumont’s music is laced with beauty through its combination of unique female vocalists and pretty house beats, creating a powerhouse combination of sound. Duke Dumont headlined the Red Rocks stage last year in October and packed out the venue with his Denver fans singing and dancing all night. We’re stoked to see him bring another amazing set out to Colorado this year at the festival.

Kaytranada

Louis Kevin Celestin, or Kaytranada, is a legend in the Canadian and American music scenes. His skills as a multi-faceted producer, songwriter, and rapper have propelled his career throughout the years as he’s built a devoted and dedicated fanbase. Kaytranada is the epitome of what modern-day music lovers may refer to as the original Soundcloud DJ or rapper, in a way. Kaytranada truly rose to prominence back in 2010 after releasing a series of mixtapes and original music projects on Soundcloud under the then-alias “Kaytradamus”, before changing the name to the now-known infamous Kaytranada. The 31-year-old musician has developed an incredibly unique sound over the years; some might call it “genre-bending,” fusing elements of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic. This is a set not to miss this year no matter what genre you desire.

Champagne Drip

Oregon-born Samuel “Champagne Drip” Pool (who now resides in L.A.) has risen through the bass ranks in recent years with his huge bass-heavy sound design and an impressive array of production techniques. He has truly become a trailblazer in the bass scene not only in Denver but around the world and for good reason. In recent years, Champagne Drip has perfected his sound and really honed in on his musicality in his tracks. In doing so, he has grown into the likes and attention of record labels Wakaan, Mad Decent and Deadbeats, just to name a few. Pairing his sine-wave heavy sound with stunning female locals and loud, booming 808 drums, Champagne Drip is one not to miss this year if you’re looking to headbang.

G Jones

Highly sought-after producer Amon Tobin or G Jones is hardly a DJ at all, but more so an Ableton mastermind and musical genius. Rolling Stone has coined this DJ and producer as a “studio wizard” in the past, bringing a truly insane and unique amalgamation of sound design and “trippy,” TV-static-like noise patterns that seem to surpass time and sound. G. Jones’ music is not so much music so much as it is a sonic experience. Get ready to get low, cry, headbang, and more all within the hour. Tobin has gained a fanbase of loyal followers all over the country since his beginnings and we are stoked to see what this talented young producer has in store for his Colorado set this year.

Kayzo

Hardstyle and hard dance music lovers rejoice: the King of Hardstyle is back in town and ready to crush it at this year’s Global Dance Festival. Hayden Capuozzo or Kayzo is back and better than ever this year. Kayzo is a household name for hardstyle music lovers as he has been a prominent figure in bringing the heavy, gritty, European-based genre to the masses in the U.S. The artist has risen to fame in recent years after mastering his craft by attending school at Icon Collective in Los Angeles (home to other top producers and DJ’s like Jauz, Nghtmre, and Slander) and then bringing his quick-witted knowledge to the dance music scene. Kayzo’s fast-paced 150+BPM sound has influenced many of the dubstep artists playing today and will be bringing the sounds of hard bass, dubstep and dance music all into one hour-long set.

Said the Sky

Melodic bass lovers everywhere are ready to bring the tissues to this one (or perhaps just the pashminas will do). Said the Sky is a Colorado native (Trevor Christensen) and has largely gained a following of devoted melodic bass lovers all over the world. Rising to over 131,000 followers on Soundcloud, this legend plays all of his own instruments and produces sounds within his tracks that are reminiscent of the greats in beautiful bass music, such as Illenium (a close friend of his), Seven Lions, Dabin and more. Said The Sky has one of the most devoted fan bases out there, and for a good reason. Christiansen always brings a beautiful and tear-jerking set, and has gained a loyal Colorado fanbase in the process. We are stoked to cry-headbang to this one, and hope you will be, too.

Brondo

Local legend Tom “Brondo” O’Connell has blown up in recent years and for good reason. Brondo started out trying to make it in the local scene before really expanding his sound design and marketing and taking his project to the next level. Bassheads everywhere have admired Brondo for his unique, gritty synths and sound design comparable to some of the largest names in dubstep today.

Mport

Continuing on the local legends track comes Mport, one of the most loved and inspirational locals in the state. Mark Mount is a born and raised local (born in Arvada, Colorado) with an impressive musical background and massive sound design to match. Mport has perfected his craft in recent years and has truly entered the dubstep Hall of Fame this year, with his tracks being played out by legends like Excision. Mount has been a well-versed instrumentalist and producer for the majority of his life. Expanding his musical talents into the bass music realm was a natural progression for this budding artist. His first Global Dance Festival was two years back in 2022 and each year’s set gets better and better. We are really looking forward to seeing what Mount brings this year for his headlining set.

Wuki

The man, the myth, the legend; we couldn’t have ended this list without mentioning the infamous Wuki. Pennsylvania-born Chris Barman, better known as Wuki, has been a huge influence on the electronic scene in general for over a decade, and Global Dance Festival is lucky to experience another epic set by him. Influenced by the sounds of Detroit’s “ghetto-tech” style music and the Chicago house and footwork scenes, Wuki has risen to legendary status. From trap to dubstep to electronic-pop style sounds, Wuki is a musical mastermind and knows no limits when it comes to genre. From working with top artists Diplo, Skrillex, Steve Aoki, and more, Wuki has amassed a powerful sound that is instantly recognizable and has led a generation of electronic music lovers for years.

This list is only a taste of the epic amalgamation of bass, house, and techno artists at this year’s Global Dance Festival. Global Dance Festival is recognized each year for bringing out not only top talent in and around the state but also for creating epic, genre-bending experiences from the stage designs to the sound and beyond. We are truly stoked for another year of the epic and infamous Global Dance Festival!

