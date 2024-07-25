This week in concerts, we’ve got an absolutely stacked week of music.

It’s that time of year again – the Underground Music Showcase is taking over all of South Broadway this weekend from Friday the 26th to Sunday the 28th! This festival is truly unique, bringing acts big and small all to Denver spread out over 4 stages and 9 venues over the course of the weekend. National and international groups like Amyl & The Sniffers, Beach Fossils, Proxima Parada, and Vacations will be performing alongside local heavy hitters like Shady Oaks, Neoma, Horse Bitch and Jade Oracle.

In addition to UMS, Global Dance Festival will also occur on June 26th and 27th. After many years of taking place in the Empower Field parking lot, the festival will now be held at the National Western Complex. Featuring a lineup of the biggest names in EDM such as the Chainsmokers and Kaytranada, it’s sure to be a heavy weekend for bass music fans of all kind.

Punkish pop icon Olivia Rodrigo is also stopping at Ball Arena for a nearly sold-out show on the 30th that’s sure to be one for the record books.

The rest of this week’s shows are below! As always, stay in the know with 303 Magazine.

7/26—Riordan + Anthony Naples

7/27—Victor Ruiz

7/30—Olivia Rodrigo

7/26—Miley Serious with Floret Loret and Sectra

7/27—NIK P with Mesck, Thew and P&Q

7/30—Don Jamal with Rainbow Boy, Sinsick and Spanky

7/25—Sweetboi x JLang with Miraja x Precious Hill, Dialed and Gyoza Bois

7/26—D:Form with Utopia, PRĀNĀ and Adam Hester

7/27—Dead Man’s Chest with Shoebox B2B Darkstar, Synchronicity, X-TS MC and Recon Residents

7/25—Harvey Street with The Stephen Lear Band and Darling Overdrive

7/26—Spinks

7/27—Cinema Stereo with Stil Runnin and Log

7/26—ABBA Night

7/26—Sublime with Makua Rothman

7/28—Sarah Sherman with Alan Resnick

7/25—Anna Moss & The Nightshades with Mama Magnolia and Sound Of Honey

7/26—Giacomo Turra & The Funky Minutes with Phoebe Katis

7/27—Pink Talking Phish with Jubilingo

7/25—OG Nixin

7/26—Bad Boy Bill

7/26—Bass Ops: Secret Special Guest

7/27—Audiojack

7/27—Slothacid

7/24—The Baylor Project (2 Shows)

7/24—Piano Lounge: Solomon Chapman

7/25—Matt Smiley

7/25—Gabriel Gravagno

7/25—Piano Lounge: Fiamore Acoustic Duo

7/26—Ken Walker Sextet

7/26—Keith Oxman Quartet

7/26—Piano Lounge: Makayla Dooley

7/27—JoFoKe & Same Cloth

7/27—Piano Lounge: Micah Miller & Michael Rinko Duo

7/29—Allison Young Quartet

7/30—Benny Green (Two Shows)

7/25—Melissa Carper with Lonesome Heroes and Lonely Choir

7/26—Theo Lawrence with Ben Garcia and Jesse Seegull

7/27—Bennett Coast with Big Pinch

7/28—Crystal Ball Express with Sefh, Fordohhford, Llano and Thrshid

7/29—Florry with Tomato Soup

7/26—Stratejacket with Anti-Formula

7/27—Heir To Nothing with Hail Satan and No Comma

7/28—Sapphira Cristal with Anastasia Krystals

7/24—Hump Day Funk Jam

7/25—Dave Randon Trio

7/26—Funkiphino

7/27—Diana Castro & The Big Time

7/28—Venus Cruz

7/29—Monday Night Jazz

7/30—B3 Jazz Jam

Shady Oaks

7/26—UMS

7/27—UMS

7/28—UMS

7/30—Palace Guard with MDX View and Street Fever

7/24—Easy Honey with Sex Wacks and Welcome Back

7/25—Good Luck Club

7/26—Ron Beatz with Brown Liquor

7/26—Bingewatch with GS5 and Mac Sutton

7/27—Para Nosotros with 1nfamous

7/27—Tyler James with GUDKNIGHT and Berjee B2B Andre

7/28—Doc Robison with A Brother’s Fountain and Hunter James & The Titanic

7/24—Andy McKee with Ryan David Green

7/25—Helleborus with Ashes For The Mute, Lacerated and Ob Nixilis

7/26—Atlas Radio with Human Kind, Jelli and WiJi MoMa

7/27—Sawyer Hill with Neever Ending Fall and Peak 11

7/28—Garbage Body with Phlegm Spirit, Radiofry, Red Painted Black and A Lack Of Champions

7/26—The Spins

7/27—No Scrubs

7/28—Off With Their Heads

7/26—Mark Farina

7/27—Mark Farina

7/29—Lo Moon

The Gaslight Anthem

7/25—Wyatt Flores with Noeline Hofmann

7/26—The Gaslight Anthem with Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil

7/28—Streetlight Manifesto with Rebuilder

7/24—Eric Gunnison Trio

7/25—Ryan Fourt Trio

7/26—The Briana Harris Quintet

7/27—The Ben Markley Quintet

7/28—The Tom Amend Trio

7/25—Pedro Meyer

7/27—Shaun Peace

7/27—Nikki Zamora

7/25—The Aquabats! with The Aggrolites and Left Alone

7/26—JJ Brown’s Raw Soul

7/27—Lipgloss

7/26—KISSm

7/27—I SEE YOU

7/24—Stick Figure with TRIBAL SEEDS and Little Stranger

7/25—Stick Figure with SOJA and K Bong & Johnny Cosmic

7/26—Tedeschi Trucks Band with Margo Price

7/27—Tedeschi Trucks Band with Margo Price

7/28—Jason Mraz with The Colorado Symphony

7/29—Santana with Counting Crows

7/30—Santana with Counting Crows

Carlos Santana

7/25—The Maybelle Series

7/26—The Glass Hours

7/26—RUGBURN

7/27—The Street Deacons

7/27—Weird Touch

7/26—Trav!

7/27—Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

7/28—I Know What You Did Last Primos

7/24—Godseyes with Cel Damage, Suicide Cages, Ignorant Bliss and Harbor

7/26—Alpha The Musical with Bent Brothers and Maria Elaina

7/27— From Parts Unknown with Black Dots, First Born, and Phantom Satellites

7/28—Ciemme with Lu Lagoon, Sclerotia and Yes Baby!

Amyl & The Sniffers

7/24—Wish Wash with Los Cronies and Feel Better Big Shredder

7/26—UMS

7/27—UMS

7/28—UMS

7/24—Emily Nenni

7/26—Jeezy

7/27—Gimme Gimme Disco

7/26—Drum N’ Bass Showcase

7/26—The Trap Shaman

7/27—House Refugees

7/27—DJ Trizz

7/24—Lyrical Desecration

7/25—Dancefestopia Yelow Brick Road Tour

7/27—Disco C’untry