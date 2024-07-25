Denver’s East Colfax La Vista Motel Gets a Modern Makeover

Take a drive down Colfax Ave and you’ll see a slew of rundown buildings and what were once bustling motels. With a growing effort to revitalize the old motels that line East Colfax and other sections of this notorious avenue, developers and investors are spending some much-needed dollars and attention on the area’s abandoned structures, including the La Vista Motel.

In the late 1950s, La Vista Motel opened its doors to visitors looking for a place to stay the night. It was a thriving center for busy travelers and Colfax’s social scene. Like the other motels built for prosperity, the motel fell victim to the inevitable decline of tourism. La Vista Motel became an “eyesore”, an invitation for crime and one-star reviews and it seemed to overstay its welcome. Thanks to local developer and owner Nathan Beal, the La Vista Motel will have another opportunity to flourish just like it did in 1956.

Photo Courtesy of La Vista Motel

Stretching over 26 miles and filled with over 154 years of stories, culture and history, Colfax Ave hosts a snapshot of Denver’s vibrant city life. Known as the longest commercial street in the United States and named after the 17th Vice President Schuyler Colfax, the bustling avenue has been essential to Denver’s development since the Gold Rush.

When a boom in tourism arose in the 1950s, the community rushed to build restaurants, motels and bars to anchor visitors driving across the state. For years, Colfax has been a welcoming home for comforting cuisine, iconic music venues, hipster-run cafes and cozy motels. But as interstate travel became a thing, the motels and other businesses along Colfax suffered.

Since 2007, Beal has tasked himself with small-scale development projects, restoring historic buildings both commercial and residential, and in 2022 he got involved with one of the most thrilling challenges, La Vista Motel. “I bought the motel back in 2022 and planned to convert it into apartments,” said Beal. “We ran into some issues working through the change of use and decided to keep it as a motel which I’m way more excited about than the original plans.” Inspiration to take on this project struck from Colfax’s rich history and a longing for what used to be along the avenue. “The era of motels along this historic stretch of Colfax is gone. It’s exciting to bring back a relic from a time that was lost to the years.”

Photo Courtesy of Sopher Sparn

La Vista Motel will receive a complete makeover and new amenities such as a coffee shop and cocktail bar to create an inviting hospitality experience while still reflecting its original form. “From the flooring and wall coverings to the systems within the building, everything will be new and updated,” said Beal. “We’re really excited to offer a new hangout for both guests lodging with us and anyone who wants to stop by and visit our stretch of Colfax.” The revamp will also include 23 guest rooms and a unique venue for meetings and events.

The remodel will pay homage to the motel’s past with a chic design and style that embodies the 1960s. “Back in the late 1950s and 60s these motor lodges were such a popular and common style of places to stay when traveling,” said Beal. “We’re working with Xan Creative on the design of the space—they do an amazing job of capturing the mid-century-modern and retro feel. The coffee shop and cocktail bar will feature vintage pieces and furniture to make it look and feel like a 1960s basement.” The coffee shop will feature retro-designs and serve breakfast pastries and crafted drinks, and the cocktail lounge will resemble a 60’s style speakeasy with refreshing drinks new and old.

La Vista’s renovations began spring of this year with plans to open its doors spring of 2025. Beal looks forward to re-introducing the property to modern Denver hoping to draw attention back to East Colfax. “It’s not the first part of Denver that comes to mind for a lot of visitors, and Denver residents, but the area has a lot to offer with new projects and development going up all the time. The Motel provides easy access to the airport as well as the East Colfax bars, restaurants, and music venues like Lost Lake Lounge and the Bluebird Theatre just down the street,” enthused Beal. “The coffee shop and bar will be open to the public, so we’re looking forward to being a new hangout for the neighborhood’s residents.”

Photo Courtesy of La Vista Motel

Because of Beal, in 2025, La Vista Motel will welcome tourists visiting Denver and East Colfax who will be looking to stay outside downtown or Mile High homebodies seeking a stay-cation with a bit of history. The sleek transformation will be a refreshing upgrade while maintaining the motel’s original charm, giving visitors a glimpse of simpler times and a peak at Colfax’s past.