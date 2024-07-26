Dining Experiences Inspired by the 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Whether or not you were the star athlete in high school or PE was the one class you dreaded with a passion, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games is an event that many will come together to watch. With the opening ceremony kicking off today, we thought we would provide you with a short guide to dining experiences inspired by this event that will showcase the talent of athletes from various countries.

France – Noisette

Photo Courtesy of Noisette

Where: 3254 Navajo St., #100, Denver

When: Open for brunch, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Open for dinner, Wednesday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lowdown: Kicking off this global tour without starting in the host country – France! Noisette celebrates French bourgeoisie cooking in its gorgeous LoHi space for both dinner, brunch and in the bakery. Highlights include the Clams A La Proven c al with littleneck clam, provençal olive tapenade, fines herbs – or the Canard Aux Cerises with pan-roasted rohan duck breast, confit leg, colorado cherry, fermented hakurei turnip, duck jus, confit potato & pommes purée.

Japan – Osaka Ramen

Photo Courtesy of Osaka Ramen

Where: 2611 Walnut St., Denver

When: Sunday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Next stop, Japan. Take your tastebuds to the last location of the summer Olympics by visiting Osaka Ramen. Located in RiNo, Osaka Ramen was voted the best ramen in the city and features Okonomiyaki Fries, Chicken Karaage, and Agedashi Tofu in addition to the super slurpable bowls of ramen.

Greece – Chef Zorba’s

Photo Courtesy of Chef Zobra’s

Where: 2626 E 12th Ave., Denver

When: Daily 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: This culinary journey continues as we head to Zorba’s, a Congress Park staple serving up Greek favorites for over 40 years. Pop in for a Gyro sandwich, Spanakopita, or Mousaaka. Bonus – Zorba’s serves plenty of Greek wines and beer.

China – MAKfam

Photo Courtesy of MAKfam

Where: 39 W 1st Ave., Denver

When: Sunday – Monday 11 a.m. – 8:45 p.m., Wednesday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 8:45 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9:45 p.m. Closed on Tuesday. Happy Hour, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. daily.

The Lowdown: How you feeling? Hungry yet? If you made it this far, you are in for a treat. MAKfam represents the essence of America’s new Asian culinary movement by reimagining traditional family-inspired Chinese recipes through a modern perspective. MAKfam aims to redefine the limitations of Asian fare with contemporary dishes like their Málà Mozzarella Sticks and Spicy Garlic Butter Rice Cakes, while also paying homage to their traditional roots with classics like Chicken Congee, Wonton Soups, and Beef Stir-Fry Noodles.

Italy – Vero Italian Market

Photo Courtesy of Vero

Where: 2669 Larimer St., Denver

When: Sunday – Thursday 9 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: We do not know about you, but we are getting full and ready for a nap just from reading this guide that is packed full of deliciousness. However, do not leave us to enjoy it all alone. We have two more spots to hit up after this one, which is located inside Denver Central Market. Vero serves up authentic wood-fired Neapolitan style pizzas and handmade pastas. Signature pies include the Diavola (San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, spicy calabrese salame, oregano, and grana padano) and the Uova (ricotta, shredded mozzarella, fresh egg, roasted garlic, and truffle oil).

Argentina – Maria Empanada

Photo Courtesy of Maria Empanada

Where: 1700 Platte St., Denver; 1501 Dallas St., Denver and 1298 S Broadway Ave., Denver

When: Open in Riverview Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Open in Stanley Marketplace 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Open on South Broadway 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday.

The Lowdown: We are almost there. While you may not have any stamps in your passport when you finish this tour, we are sure that your tastebuds will give a stamp of approval for this next one. Founded by native Argentinian Lorena Cantarovici in 2011, Maria Empanada’s three Denver Buenos Aires-inspired cafés (South Broadway, Riverview, and Stanley Marketplace) serve freshly baked authentic Argentinian handmade empanadas in various flavors. Signature empanada flavors include the Diego (braised chicken, sautéed onions, red bell peppers, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.), the Breakfast Chorizo (locally-made Polidori Sausage chorizo, scrambled eggs, oven-roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa) and the fan-favorite Corn (sweet corn, red bell peppers, Parmesan cheese, green onions).

Wrapping up the tour, we have the pleasure of introducing you (if you have not visited them before) to two spots that you will want to visit again and again. Fortunately, the cost of your meal ticket will be less than the ticket to attend the Olympic Games. According to Time Magazine, a spectator can expect to pay, on average, $5000 depending on their choice of accommodations.

USA – Point Easy and Infinite Monkey

Photo Courtesy of Point Easy

Where: 2000 E 28th Ave., Denver

When: Sunday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Closed on Monday and Tuesday. Happy Hour, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. and all day Sunday.

The Lowdown: Utilizing local and seasonal ingredients, Point Easy is the classic neighborhood restaurant everyone wishes was down the street from them. Point Easy highlights contemporary but approachable American dishes while utilizing the best of Colorado seasonal produce. Grab a seat at the bar this summer and enjoy the Cure Farm green salad followed by a New York strip with plum demi-glace, leek puree, radicchio, and grilled plums.

Photo courtesy of Infinite Monkey Theorem

Where: 3200 Larimer St., Denver

When: Sunday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Monday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: For those planning to plant themselves on the couch and catch all the events from gymnastics to swimming – pick up some cans of wine from Infinite Monkey Theorem and toast the athletes with wine that is mountain grown and city made.

Well, that is it. We hope you enjoyed this guided tour of dining experiences and that you also enjoy watching the 2024 Paris Summer Games. If you liked this guide and would like to see similar ones in the future, let us know in the comments.