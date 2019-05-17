We teamed up with Dead Medium Media to create another 303 Cover Challenge video just for you. This time we wrangled in all-around super-star, Kayla Marque and challenged her to sing “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish.

In an effort to highlight important parts of Denver, this shoot pays reverence to Cheesman Park, the spookiest of Denver sites that natives hold dear. It was snowing, we were cold, but Marque’s vocals kept us warm — at least until the wind picked up.

Marque has the talent and vocal gymnastics to tackle any song we throw at her, but she brought a form of poetic harmony to her rendition that took the whole experience to another level. Paired with the snow, the setting and her bright red guitar, this is a cover challenge you don’t want to miss.

Enjoy our latest cover challenge below and keep an eye out for more from the series as we try to blend local talent with iconic songs at your favorite Denver spots.

