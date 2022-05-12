An Audiophile’s Guide to The 2022 UMS Lineup

It is time, my friends — the Underground Music Showcase has announced its heavily anticipated 2022 lineup. Blood, sweat and no shortage of ear-ringing go into UMS every year. The iconic festival takes over Denver’s South Broadway for three days of chaotic jubilation. This year it’s all going down the last weekend of July, leaving just over two months to plan and prepare for the Mile High’s most-anticipated local music event of the year. Throughout its 22-year evolution, the festival has championed local music. And UMS still stands at the forefront of introducing artists known and unknown to Denver music addicts (like ourselves). This year is no exception, with national acts like AUDREY NUNA, The Knocks and Faye Webster headlining alongside local favorites like N3PTUNE and Los Mocochetes.

Though major lineups can be overwhelming, 303 Magazine has broken down the acts by genre to take the guesswork out of your sure-to-be-memorable UMS experience and help you plan accordingly.

For the Pop Princess

AUDREY NUNA, N3PTUNE, Raffaella, Shungudzo, Bailey Elora, Bunny Blake, Elektric Animals, Gestalt, Goldmyth, Jennifer Hall, Kaitlyn Williams, Polly Urethane, Sophie Gray

For the Electronic Savant

The Knocks, Kooze, Mild Minds (DJ Set), Nick Monaco, body, Destino, DJ Polyphoni, Doze, Erin Stereo, Hex Kitten, Joseph Lamar, Kid Astronaut, lnlygrl, Midnight Petroleum, Mux Mool, Peer Review, Rad Dudes, Retrofette DJ Set, Roger Green, Split Second Presents: Joey Burton B2B Garrettson Streit, Weir, Xadie James

For the Hip-Hop Hero

Brasstracks, PawPaw Rod, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Tom The Mail Man, Cat Evans, Jelie, Lane-O, +ULTRA, RAREBYRD$, Ray Reed, Schama Noel, SF1, TheyCallHimAP, The White Moms, Yugs x Katiria

For the Indie Darling

JAWNY, The Beths, Bryce Menchaca, Dafna, Daisy the Great, Foxing, Geese, Holdfast., Mothé, The Still Tide, Sun Room, Alysia Kraft, Bellhoss, Big Dopes, Bluebook, Blvck Hippie, Co-Stanza, Corsicana, Dead Boyfriend, despAIR jordan, Down Time, Felix Fast4ward, Fire Motel, Flaural, Gazes, Gold Tides, Isadora Eden, Lady Denim, The Mañanas, The Milk Blossoms, Nina de Freitas, Pretty. Loud., Ry Ecko, Slow Caves, Soy Celesté, Sunnnner, Trash Cat, Tres Leches, Waiting Room, Wave Decay

For the Punk Buff

Bully, Death Valley Girls, L.A. Witch, Bury Mia, Cheap Perfume, Mowth, Pink Fuzz, Plasma Canvas, Rachaels Children, Taking Back Monday (Day Party), Warring Parties

For the Jam Rocker

The Andersons!, Boot Gun, Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, CITRA, Colfax Speed Queen, Don Chicharrón, Fast Eddy, The Great Salmon Famine, Heated Bones, Immigrant’s Child, iZCALLi, Los Mocochetes, Love Stallion, Neon the Bishop, Octopus Tree, Peach Street Revival, Pink Hawks, Ritmo Cascabel, Shady Oaks, The Smokestack Relics, Takipnik

For the R&B/Soul Swooner

Sudan Archives, Con Brio, Seratones, A-Mac & the Height, Cities in the Sky, Fred Fancy, Gaines Brothers, The Grand Alliance, Joseph Lamar, Kayla Marque, Lily Fangz, Manycolors, Mile High Soul Club, Ramakhandra, Venus Cruz & Tilda, Wes Watkins, Yugs x Katiria, Zoe Berman & the Loveseats

For the Metal Head

Green Druid, Astral Tomb, Cobranoid, Colony Collapse, Glass Helix, Hellgrammites, In the Variant, Ipecac, Saints of Never After, The Trujillo Company

For the Folk Fanatic

Faye Webster, Companion, Liz Cooper, Myron Elkins, Amy Martin, Anthony Ruptak, Austen Carroll & the Better Neighbors, Bear and the Beasts, Bison Bone, Christian Wallowing Bull, The Copper Children, Creekbed, Extra Gold, Graham Good & the Painters, Jen Korte & The Loss, King Cardinal, Lillian, Lonely Choir, LVDY, Marty O’Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra, Morning Bear, Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille, Sarah Slaton & The Great Perhaps, Timbers

Join UMS at their lineup drop party today from 4 – 7 p.m. @ Illegal Pete’s on South Broadway, featuring a Retrofette DJ Set. UMS pre-sale/tickets can be purchased here.