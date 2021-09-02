New Colorado Music You Should Know – September Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.

After its long-awaited return, the Underground Music Showcase wrapped up this weekend and while we’re sad to see it go, at least we have a few new favorite bands to get us through these difficult times. With local music at the forefront of our mind, this month’s roundup of local music features artists from across genres.

Be sure to check out their playlist below:

Five Up and Coming Local Acts

The Smokestack Relics

Listen if you like Modest Mouse

Rough around the edges and maybe a little dirty, The Smokestack Relics are unabashedly raw in their approach to music. They’re also one of the best acts we saw at UMS this year. The duo’s raw sound is a stripped-down version of southern rock that keeps distinctive vocals and folk-inspired lyrics at the forefront.

Comisar

Listen if you like CloZee

Originally from Ohio, local producer Comisar first began gaining attention after playing alongside some of electronic music’s biggest names at festivals like Electric Forest and Sonic Boom. Interweaving synths with psychedelic basslines, Comisar creates intricate soundscapes that are easy to lose yourself in.

The Centennial

Listen if you like Band of Horses

Led by Patrick Meese–who you may recognize as the drummer of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats or from his performances with local favorites Gregory Alan Isakov and Tennis — The Centennial was born out of an Underground Music Showcase house party. With the release of a five-track album earlier this summer, The Centennial proves that it is a noteworthy new voice in the local music scene.

DeEtta Jain

Listen if you like Allie X

“Now I’m not scared of the dark,” DeEtta Jain asserts on the opening track of her most recent release, A Walk In The Park. The four-song release draws influence from Jain’s life–from her admiration of electronic music to her brief stint living in New York–providing an authentic look at the local artist’s innermost self.

Jackson Maloney

Listen if you like The Oh Hello’s

A transplant living just outside of Longmont, Jackson Maloney discovered his passion for songwriting in a creative writing class while studying at CU Boulder. Drawing inspiration from Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan, Maloney’s simple style keeps his lyrics and storytelling at the forefront.

Five New Local Songs

Los Mocochetes – “Tacos”

Listen if you like Bomba Estéreo

As they proved when they performed it live during one of the best sets of UMS, Los Mocochetes’ most recent single is an irresistibly fun dance tune. An upbeat tempo complimented with lighthearted and fun lyrics, it remains true to Los Mochochetes’ style and gives fans, even more, to love about the local band.

Auracane – “Ataraxis”

Listen if you like Gold Panda

Formerly WhompO, Auracane debuted on the Colorado music scene with the release of a slew of singles followed by a debut album, Album I, in 2020. “Ataraxis” is the opening track of this year’s EP release, Ascension.

Bison Bone – “Tell All Our Friends”

Listen if you like John Mellencamp

Another glimpse into Bison Bone’s fourth studio album–which is set to be released this fall – “Tell All Our Friends” keeps vocalist Courtney Whitehead’s distinctive vocals at the forefront, allowing his narrative lyrics to tell their powerful story.

Cole Scheifele – “She’s The Pretty One”

Listen if you like The Tallest Man On Earth

The second track on Cole Scheifele’s most recent album, The Hideaways, “She’s The Pretty One” is an intimate and beautiful look at love in isolation. Showcasing the emotion present throughout the album, “She’s The Pretty One” is one of the more humbly understated tracks on the record and certainly worth listening to.

READ: Cole Scheifele Gets Grave With Reality On “The Hideaways”

Silver & Gold – “Saving Face”

Listen if you like Motion City Soundtrack

Capturing a fuller sound than on their prior releases, Silver & Gold have stepped into their own with the release of “Saving Face.” Holding the tension of the heavier-leanings of their sound in direct contrast with their refined melodies, the single shows an exciting development in Silver & Gold’s ever-evolving sound.

Five New Local Music Videos

Said the Sky – “Treading Water”

Listen if you like Seven Lions

The sorrowful closing act of a two-part series from the Colorado music producer, Said the Sky, “Treading Water” follows the release of “We Know Who We Are.” While the first music video in the series introduced the two central lovers of the story, the video for “Treading Water” tells the tale of their relationship’s demise.

Neoma – “FIXXIÓN”

Listen if you like Felipe Moon

Produced in Ecuador at Zombi Studios, Neoma’s music video for “FIXXIÓN” is one of her first releases to feature the contributions of the local artist’s Denver-based band. “FIXXIÓN” pulses with synth beats that you won’t be able to help but groove with, making it a perfect addition to the playlist of anyone looking for an excuse to dance.

READ: Neoma Talks Building Community and Making Moves

Alex Blocker – “Good Luv”

Listen if you like Kali Uchis

Featuring Boulder vocalist Angelique, Alex Blocker’s latest single combines hip-hop and jazz influences to tell the story of a relationship at its breaking point. Originally released on Moonlight Palace, the recent music video release breathes new life into the song.

Jackson Melnick – “Trouble”

Listen if you like Mandolin Orange

Calling attention to an often overlooked problem, “Trouble” draws inspiration from Owens County, California, a farm community that has been plagued by suicides. Jackson Melnick tells the story of farm life, the ups and the downs, emphasizing the hard realities of that life.

Moon Walker – “Disturbed Suburbia”

Listen if you like Led Zeppelin

Set in sepia and greyscale, “Disturbed Suburbia” flashes with bright scenes and pops of color, helping to illuminate the lyrics of the song which poses a commentary on what it takes to appear well adjusted in today’s society.