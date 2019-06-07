We’ve compiled a series of interviews with some of our favorite local artists as part of our 303 Music Vol. 2 release. Every week we’ll unveil another artist interview as they discuss what it’s like to work with Youth on Record and be a part of a curated vinyl highlighting the Denver scene. Check out 303 Music Vol. 2 to see all of the local artists we’ve partnered with and get a copy if you haven’t already.

Since moving to Colorado in 2013, Anna Morsett, the magic behind The Still Tide, has defied her name by making waves in the local music scene. Overflowing with talent, Morsett is a singer and songwriter with guitar skills to back. The Still Tide’s indie rock discography is packed with a wide range of emotions, ranging from upbeat, danceable favorites to heart-wrenching, passionate selections.

For 303 Music Vol. 2, The Still Tide offers, “Grow Again (Live at The Ubisububi Room)” to listeners. This stripped down, luminous adaptation of the classic “Grow Again” tiptoes through Morsett’s delicate yet powerful vocals for a memorable experience that we’re honored to share on our vinyl.

We sat down with The Still Tide to discuss what it was like to work on this vinyl, Youth on Record and more.

303 Magazine: Why did you decide to be part of 303’s record?

The Still Tide: Outside of feeling honored to be here alongside so many bands and musicians I admire, I just love compilations like these — especially ones like this that are so thoughtfully curated and benefit a part of the community. I think they become really beautiful snapshots of music scenes and creative communities — they’re very unique markers of the moments they come from.

303: Do you think the Denver music scene is bigger than ever? If so, why?

TST: It feels bigger in that I’m constantly discovering new music, musicians and bands! Whether it really is bigger or not, it does feel like there are more bands to discover and more music to hear than when I first arrived.

303: What do you think makes the music scene in Colorado unique?

TST: I feel a deep sense of inclusion and support among artists that think is pretty unique. It really struck me when I first moved to Denver and has stayed with me since. I think that that kind of community really does develop stronger artists and definitely encouraged my growth as a musician as well.

303: Why do you think it is important to support Youth on Record?

TST: Because I really believe in the work they do — empowering young people through music, giving them tools and guidance for self-expression and exploration and a sense of community is huge and life-altering.