We here at 303 Magazine know how much you love local music. 303 Music Vol. 1 was our gift to you to showcase the best local musicians in the best possible platform. We’re back with more of your favorites in our exclusive release of 303 Music Vol. 2 partnered with vinyl heavy-hitter, Vinyl Me, Please.

Our second vinyl features 12 tracks of strictly Colorado musicians including gems like The Motet, DeVotchka and Tennis.



For a second year, we’ve teamed up with Youth on Record — a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering troubled teens through music. Our aim is to support local organizations as well as local artists. This organization holds an important place in our musician’s hearts.

“Having a positive activity for our youth while getting them involved in music is great for not only the youth of Denver but also helps grow the scene as well,” – Motion Trap.

Eighty percent of the proceeds of each record sold will go towards helping Youth on Record continue its important work in our community.



We have once again paired up with a local artist to create some incredible album art. Anna Charney — a Denver native — was a featured artist in the 2018 Crush Wall Exhibit in RiNo Art District. Her murals are the inspiration behind this year’s cover.

303 Music Vol. 2 is now available for sale as of today, March 3, 2019 (303 Day) for only $22.

You can purchase our record online as well as in your favorite retail store

Twist & Shout

2508 E Colfax Ave

Dazzle at Baur’s

512 Curtis Street

For a limited time only we reprinted 303 Music Vol. 1 and bundled it with our new release for anyone who missed out on our vinyl the first time around. You can find this deal on Vinyl Me, Please for $43.

Check out our tracklist below. The album also features a free download code for a Youth on Record album, splattered colored wax, a gatefold album jacket that opens up and more.

303 Music Vol. 2 Track List:

“Empty Vessels” – DeVotchKa “Molecule” – Motion Trap “Pretty Head (ft. Bella Musser)” – Covex “Still in Love” – Nightlove “In the Morning I’ll Be Better” – Tennis “Grow Again” Live from the Ubisububi Room – The Still Tide “Trapper Keeper” – Pries “Optimistic (ft. 2mx2) – Kid Astronaut “Opia” – ATOMGA “Death or Devotion” – The Motet “Aint Your Mama” – Mama Magnolia “Silverspoon” – iZCALLi

