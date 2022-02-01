Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.

Looking for something new to liven up your life? Fall in love with these up-and-coming local artists, or let a familiar favorite serenade you this Valentine’s Day with new tracks and new music videos from local artists you know and love. This month’s roundup of local music features a variety of genres, including Boombastic hip-hop beats, post-punk-inspired synths and folk-driven lyrics.

Be sure to check out their playlist below and don’t forget to follow 303 Magazine and like our New Colorado Music playlist on Spotify.

Five Up and Coming Local Acts

The Mssng

Listen if you like Bauhaus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Mssng has only officially released one song, but they’ve already begun gaining attention as a rising must-see act in the local concert scene with a handful of shows already booked at various venues around town for 2022. Inspired by underground synth and post-punk, The Mssng offer a unique new sound to the local music scene.

Addie Tonic

Listen if you like Beach Bunny

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Five-piece alternative rock outfit Addie Tonic has been slowly and steadily building their discography, releasing almost a dozen singles since the release of their debut single “Crashin’ Cars & Fannin’ Flames.” Addie Tonic’s catchy songs are driven by pop-fueled lyrics and rock-inspired guitar licks.

Horse Bitch

Listen if you like Mom Jeans.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There’s something undeniably endearing about the uniqueness of Horse Bitch. The songs have unique titles that hint at something common and familiar — but something is always just a bit different, keeping you guessing at what will come next. Though unique and quirky in lyrical and musical composition, Horse Bitch’s songs are damn fun to listen to.

The White Moms

Listen if you like Ghostface Killah

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A trio of Denver emcees, The White Moms may look familiar to you — here at 303 Magazine, we’ve even sat down with one-third of the group to talk specifically about his solo project: Cisco the Nomad. So, what does Cisco the Nomad have in common with the two other local emcees —Bruce Leanin and Mersh — that make up the group? Despite their different racial identities, they all have white moms. And they can put together a badass hip-hop album with boom-bap roots, which they did earlier this year.

Mad Radio

Listen if you like Hinder

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mad Radio is a rock ‘n’ roll trio with a pretty unique origin story — they made a three-minute documentary about it that you can watch here if you want — that actually begins, and dies, in the ’80s. But then, amidst the isolation and boredom endured in 2020, Mad Radio was resurrected.

Five New Local Songs

No Signal – “kope”

Listen if you like Tool

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“kope” is the second single to be released off venues, an upcoming album from local alternative rock project No Signal. Riley Schmelzer, the 19-year-old creative driving force behind No Signal, explained that the project is partially inspired by the bold creativity and originality of the prolific band Tool.

Thom LaFond – “In a Hurry”

Listen if you like Jack Johnson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“In A Hurry” is a nature-inspired debut single from Nederland-based artist Thom LaFond. With plans to release a new album this week, now is the perfect time to start listening to Thom LaFond.

Jackson Harkness – “Reachin'”

Listen if you like The Oh Hellos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jackson Harkness plans to stay busy in 2022 with a goal to release new music in the early months of this year. So far, he’s already released two singles. One of those singles is “Reachin’,” an upbeat, Americana-fueled track that inspires hope in listeners.

buddy.not.bud – “You’re Right (And Everyone Knows It)”

Listen if you like easy life

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Denver hip-hop producer buddy.not.bud created powerful soundscapes on his 2021 album, Uproot City. He followed that album with the release of a 24-track album titled Still Life is Still Life. 2022 sees another new release from buddy.not.bud in the form of the refined Lootpack!, which captivates listeners by drawing them into an immersive world of audio. “You’re Right (And Everyone Knows It)” is the first track off Lootpack!

David Lawrence & the Spoonful – “Seeds We Sow”

Listen if you like Drive-by Truckers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Seeds We Sow” is the debut single from David Lawrence & the Spoonful, and the first single to be released from the band’s upcoming debut album. The song draws on the metaphor of a wildfire to start a discourse about boldly stepping into the unknowable future.

Five New Music Videos

Bury Mia – “TRNWRCK”

Listen if you like State Champs

“TRNWRCK” sits snugly in the middle of Bury Mia’s latest album, Somewhere Between Where We Are and Where We’ve Been, which was released last month. The music video finds the band living large and partying like rockstars at an open mic inside a local bookstore before the scene transforms into a full-fledged concert.

Holdfast. – “Time”

Listen if you like COIN

The latest music video release from local Holdfast. couples scenes from a performance with stunning cinematic shots filled with beautifully choreographed sequences. While the cinematography draws you in, the captivating narrative of the video will keep your eyes glued to the screen to the very end.

The Lumineers – “WHERE WE ARE”

Listen if you like Houndmouth

Just last month, The Lumineers released BRIGHTSIDE, their first album release since 2019. “WHERE WE ARE” is the third track on the album, and the music video finds the band bathed in soft blue light, contrasted by monochromatic shots that flash throughout the video, painting different scenes in red, white and yellow hues.

The Burroughs — “My House My Car”

Listen if you like Gustaf

The Borroughs are back with another funky single, and a light-hearted music video to accompany its release. “My House My Car” is an upbeat, funk track driven by horns and groovy basslines. Meanwhile, the music video for the song is a fun-filled three minutes that features 2000’s skatepunk nostalgia.

Old Man Saxon – “Hell Yeah”

Listen if you like Milo

It’s almost impossible not to smile while watching Old Man Saxon pantomime alongside ’90s-style TV credits in his latest music video, “Hell Yeah,” which is infused with the artist’s own brand of humor. Horns accent the catchy beats of the music while Old Man Saxon’s lyrics draw listeners in with a subtle message, only to shock the audience with the video’s stark end.