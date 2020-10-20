Local Listen – TheyCallHimAP Raises the Bar with Big Homie 2

This is an entry in an ongoing series for 303 Magazine, which will provide a range of local album reviews. It is our intention to highlight the talents of local musicians, whether veterans to the industry or newcomers. Like the bands, the album can be fresh or something we just haven’t had the power to take off repeat in the past few months. Check out previous entries in the series here.

One would be hard-pressed to find a harder working musician than TheyCallHimAP. The rapper seemingly works non-stop, delivering project after project to his Denver fans and beyond. In 2019, he dropped Wins and Big Homie, both of which were well received. Earlier this year, TheyCallHimAP –real name Anthony Porch – released the 32-track Dedicated and then turned around on September 30 and released the staggering 33-track album, Big Homie 2, a follow up to the aforementioned part one from 2019.

Big Homie 2 was met with acclaim from his listeners and already produced accompanying visuals during this quarantine season. The album serves as the ultimate platform for Porch to showcase how deep and consistent his talent truly runs and solidify the faith we as fans can hold in his ability to provide high-quality music indefinitely.

Big Homie 2 kicks off with “Shoes,” a track that takes AP’s signature rapid flow across a vibing beat. The lyrics tell a story of someone failing to fit the mold of someone who is going to succeed the way the protagonist will, which sets the tone and theme of the album right away. If the swift delivery of AP’s lyrics is what draws you into his music, then the next song, “Can’t Be Saved” serves as an early payoff. The rapper flows without taking a breath and provides insight into the hype of Big Homie 2. Of the 33 songs on the project, only a few would fail to incite a lively response.

Each project that comes from Porch could be confused as hitting the same vein, but ultimately that would be a mistake. What we see in Big Homie and Big Homie 2 is our local favorite reaching further than before, but hanging around to serve the next hopeful rap come up. For example, in the song “Slowbucks,” AP sings, “I’ve seen that shit play out so many fucking times, bros is busy joking babe, I ain’t got the vibes,” displaying an agile aficionado scoffing at someone less devoted.

By sheer volume alone, Big Homie 2 has something for everyone. Such a substantial collection of tracks recapitulates the treasure of having TheyCallHimAP in the Denver rap scene, as well as providing a meaningful platform for his features to see exposure. SlumGod Travv, FMB Longmoney, King Smuve, DJ Luke Nasty, Liife, KB Devaughn and more see their sliver of the spotlight on Big Homie 2‘s triumphant delivery.

As usual, the rapper is already promoting his next endeavors, which you can keep up with by following him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. His music can be enjoyed on his Soundcloud, Spotify, or wherever you get your music. While we are all stuck inside, left to our own entertainment, a dedicated artist like TheyCallHimAP is one to keep an ear on.