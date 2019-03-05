Another successful 303 Day has come and gone, but we here at 303 Magazine wanted to contribute some more local flavor to turn around your Monday blues. At Illegal Pete’s on 303 Day, we officially released and sold our vinyl at both the Broadway and Colfax locations. The record hit 100 presale purchases and we completely sold out of our allotted physical copies for the day at the Colfax location during Colorado’s unofficial official holiday. Among the many artists present at the event was iZCALLi who collaborated with us once again to create another video for all of you.

Once again recorded at the Fat Tire Mountain House in Vail, iZCALLi performed “Solo Se Morir” from their newest release IV. We bring you another mountain house session to further speaks to the talent and musicianship on this record.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can purchase the 303 Music Vol. 2 vinyl online or at local retailers Twist & Shout and Dazzle at Baur’s. For more information check out our 303 Music Vol. 2 page.

Special thanks to Dead Medium Media for shooting and editing this segment as well as Brandon Clark and LodoDrumGuy for supplying and monitoring sound.

Shoutout to iZCALLi for their time, talent and cooperation.