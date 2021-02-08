Now Playing – The Grand Alliance Funks With The Past and Present

This week, The Grand Alliance pays tribute to the artists of funk that opened its doors and the artists that still walk through them today. Looking back at America’s past during Black History Month, it’s impossible to overlook Black artists’ irreplaceable contributions in the music industry. The funk genre came to life in the mid-’60s, taking inspiration from soul, gospel and jazz to create something entirely new. Since its creation, the genre has served as a prime example of successful musical fusion. That said, The Grand Alliance, formed between Denver artists, Kayla Marque, Carl Carrell (Crl Crrll) and Khalil Arcady (Sur Ellz), is a euphonious soul and futuristic collaboration from the talented trio.

The group released their first single, “Chakra Khan,” in late 2019and three weeks ago, they released their full-length debut album and it is something exceptionally funky. This #NowPlaying playlist is a true homage to funk and the attitude it carries. The playlist includes Chaka Khan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Funkadelic, Anderson Paak, The Black Eyed Peas and more.

Be sure to check The Grand Alliance’s playlist below and don’t forget to follow 303 Magazine and like our #NowPlaying playlist on Spotify:

Sur Ellz (vocals): Each of these gems is a reflection of the funk that came before us, the funk we stand next to and the funk of the future. We wanted to remind the listeners of what the funk we believe in. We took our funkin’ time to curate this playlist based on what inspired our sound. So get ready to get the funk up out of your seat and jam with The Grand Alliance all 2021. Funk whatcha heard.”

Chaka Khan – “Ain’t Nobody”

Yarbrough & Peoples – “Don’t Stop The Music”

Koffee Brown – “After Party”

Earth, Wind & Fire – “Fantasy”

The Black Eyed Peas – “The Boogie That Be”

Patricia Rushen – “Forget Me Nots”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Funkadelic – “Maggot Brain”

Leon Bridges – “Bad Bad News”

The Time – “Jungle Love”

The Jacksons – “Blame It On The Boogie”

The Internet – “Special Affair”

Childish Gambino – “Zombies”

Funkadelic – “Hit It And Quit It”

KAYTRANADA – “LITE SPOTS”

Check out the first album from The Grand Alliance and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.