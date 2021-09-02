Erin Stereo and DJ J|Adore Rock the Boat at the 303 Beach Party

Our second beach party at the Cherry Creek Reservoir was a great excuse to embrace the hot weather in true 303 Magazine fashion – accompanied by great food, great friends and great music. Our third and final event in the Beach Party Series is sure to be just as fun, and will take place on September 12th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Although Denver is about 1,000 miles from the nearest ocean, Cherry Creek’s Pelican Bay is a great substitute for when you’re craving some time in the sun. With delicious food located upstairs and a full-service bar located on the bottom floor, the event had everything you need for a day away from the city.

Let’s not forget the music. Local DJs Erin Stereo and J|Adore took turns blasting house and electronic music from a boat floating just past the shoreline. The music fit the vibe perfectly, and everyone danced the afternoon away both on land and in the water. There was plenty of space at Pelican Bay’s 4,000 sq ft private beach, and people enjoyed a variety of activities like laying out on the sand, escaping the sun under a cabana or taking a joy ride on one of our captained pontoon boats.

Some people gathered on a floating platform for a dance battle halfway through Stereo’s set as the crowd cheered them on. Others embraced a more laid-back approach to their afternoon by playing giant Connect Four on the beach or enjoying a beverage under the shade of luxury cabanas. Everyone found exactly what they were looking for.

Our 303 Beach Party Series has something for everyone. Exchange your worries for a beach chair, towel and sunscreen and come soak up the vibes for our third and final Beach Party on Sunday, September 12th. This time, DJ Augustine is coming all the way from Tulum, Mexico to rock the house – or in this case, the boat. Feel free to bring your own powerboat or jet ski, or indulge in VIP tickets, which grant you access to the VIP patio and a featured bottle of liquor with chasers for up to six guests.