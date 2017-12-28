When it comes to bucket lists, we say go big or go home. And that’s exactly what we’re doing in 2018.
This list of 77 must-try Denver dishes includes everything — from the fried to the fancy. We’ve even included food and beverage events we love, and 14 of our favorite drinks of the year. But, if you’re looking for anything beer-related (which of course warranted its own article), you’ll have to stay tuned for its own list coming soon.
Fried
- Korean fried chicken from Funny Plus
- Lobster bacon fries from Punch Bowl Social Stapleton
- Fried chicken and mac-n-cheese from Soul Food Kitchen
- Crispy Creamy Balls from Bar Helix
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds from Wally’s Wisconsin
- Pescaditos from Candela Latin Kitchen
- Crispy fish lettuce “tacos” from Hedge Row
- The Nashville Hot chicken sandwich from Birdcall
- Bacon Octopus Risotto Balls from Concourse
- Fried Green Tomatoes from LOW Country Kitchen
- Butter Flight from Goed Zuur (not fried, but you know…)
Fancy
- Steak flight at Urban Farmer
- Matzah Ball Soup Dumplings from El Five
- Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger from Bamboo Sushi
- Burrata at Tavernetta
- Boulder Hen Coq au Vin from The Bindery
- Jumbo lump crab cake from Wewatta Point
- Giant Braised Veal Meatball from Marcella’s
- Anything seasonal from Annette
- The hot carrots from Wayward
- Fresh pasta from Cattivella
- Pasta and dessert from Emmerson
- The Tomahawk Steak from Citizen Rail
- Risotto from Il Posto
- Oysters Hickenlooper from River & Woods
- Peking Duck from Departure (December Only)
- Chicken Parm from Quality Italian
- Devil Grilled Oysters from Fish ‘N Beer
- Hong You Chao Shou (pork dumplings) from Hop Alley
- Hawaiian Rolls and Steak Tartare from Hearth & Dram
- Smoked Bone Marrow from Mercantile
- Plat Du Jour from 12 @ Madison
Additional Foreign Flavors
- Late night ramen from Izakaya Ronin
- Cambodian Corn on the Cob from Kaya Kitchen
- The Achiote Wings from Los Chingones (Stapleton only)
- The Triple Rican from Dos Abuelas
- The Scallop Bowl from QuickFish Poke
- Duck Navajo Tacos from Kachina
- Ham and cheese croissant from La Fillete
- Tonkatsu ramen from Corner Ramen
- Spam Musubi at Ohana
Drinks
- Bartender’s choice from The Family Jones
- Frose from Tupelo Honey
- Back in the USSR from FNG
- The Plunder Road from Citizen Rail
- French 75 from French 75
- Watermelon Breakfast Margarita from Hashtag
- The Arista Place Limeade from Hickory and Ash
- Paleo cocktails from Just Be Kitchen
- Specialty ice cocktails from Morning Collective
- Negroni from Poka Lola
- Suffering Bastard from Adrift
- Whiskey Sour from The Cruise Room
- Smoked Margarita from Millers & Rossi
- CBD Nitro Coffee from Habit Doughnut Dispensary
Events
If these events are back in 2018, we’ll be there.
- Harvest Week
- Chef’s Up Front
- Stranahan’s Cask Thief
- Dining al Fresco on Larimer
- Denver Food & Wine (and Aspen too, if you can make it)
- Top Taco
- Chicken Fight
- Denver Burger Battle
- The Big Eat
- Cochon 555
- “Jewish Christmas” Chinese New Year Pop-Up at Rosenberg’s
- Slow Food Nations — if it comes back!
- Hygge Life Dinners with The Regional
- Thanksgiving Feed Dinner
- Cannabis supper clubs like this one
Anticipated in 2018
- Everything from the Dairy Block
- Everything from Zeppelin Station
- Meat Mac from OwlBear
- The remaining restaurants on this list
- In-N-Out Burger in Colorado Springs
- Shake Shack Burger in RiNo
And, finally, anything from these women-owned businesses.
Still in minor shock that In-N-Out is coming to CO. We’ll take everything on the Fried list. Oh, and the Late Night Ramen? Yes please!