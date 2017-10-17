It’s no secret that food halls are dominating Denver right now. From Avanti, the Source and Denver Central Market to Stanley Marketplace and Dairy Block, this trend doesn’t show signs of slowing down.

Next on the docket will be Zeppelin Station — a 100,000 square-foot marketplace, workspace and food hall slated to open late 2017 at the foot of the new 38th and Blake light rail stop in RiNo.

Zeppelin Station has plans for eight international street food stalls, a full-service restaurant, two bars and a collection of retail shops that you’d expect in a space like this — boutiques, design goods and local knickknacks.

“When developing the tenant mix at Zeppelin Station, our approach has gone well beyond just selecting the best chefs and restaurateurs from across the country,” said Zeppelin’s Director of Hospitality Development Justin Anderson. “We want to ensure we offer a diverse array of global cuisine and a distinctive experience that caters to our office tenants, neighborhood guests and traveler’s lifestyles. Everything from your morning coffee and pastry, to weekday lunch, happy hour and late-night drinking and dining will be available at Zeppelin Station – all offering unique experiences. I’m excited for the opportunity to be part of such an inspiring project and space that represents the future of Denver’s RiNo neighborhood.”

So far, here are the openings that Zeppelin has announced:

Vinh Xuong Bakery — Great Vietnamese food is leaving Federal Boulevard and joining Zeppelin Station with this third-generation, family-owned business. Get ready for more of Duc Huynh’s famous Bahn mi.

Dandy Lion Coffee – Also from Huynh, Dandy Lion Coffee is a brand new concept focused on modern coffee with an Asian influence. Think espresso drinks, drip coffee and unexpected Vietnamese flavors like lavender, coconut and chicory.

Fior Gelato – The beloved Boulder gelato joint is making its first steps into Denver with this location inside Zeppelin. It was started by Bryce and Giulia Licht, who met in Italy in 2008 and brought their love of gelato back to Boulder.

Au Feu — Chicago Restauranteur Jared Leonard is opening this brand new concept especially for Denver. Au Feu is French for “the fire” — to embody the cured and smoked meats that will be the focus of the restaurant. You can also look forward to Quebec cuisine like Canadian Poutine.

Aloha Poke Co. — Denver is getting even more poke with Aloha Poke Co. Also from Chicago, this fast-casual spot will have sushi-grade fish and fresh ingredients to build your own bowls.

Stay tuned for more from Zeppelin Station as we will be updating this piece as more information arises. All renderings and photos courtesy of Zeppelin Station.