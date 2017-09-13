The Harvest Week pop-up dinners are back for an eighth year, uniting Denver chefs and farmers to celebrate local food from Sunday, October 15 through Thursday, October 19. Co-hosted by GrowHaus and EatDenver, Harvest Week is five nights of six-course dinners, usually with a central theme. Last year was a night each of Italian, French, Southeast Asian, Southern U.S. and Spanish cuisines.

This year, 30 chefs have collaborated on five dinners that explore Colorado agriculture — each night will center around one major farm region in the state.

Kicking off the week is Sunday’s Western Slope Farm Night, celebrating Colorado’s famed fruit capital with chefs from Señor Bear, Butcher’s Bistro, Vesta, The Preservery and Dio Mio.

Monday is Front Range Farm Night — chefs from the Mercantile, The Regional, Osteria Marco, Post Chicken & Beer, Leña and El Five will focus on fall flavors from our neighboring farms.

Adventurous eaters and chile lovers will delight in Tuesday’s dinner, an Eastern Plains meal from French 75, ChoLon, River & Woods and Snooze.

Wednesday hosts Four Corners Farm Night, an evening featuring the southwest region of the state with Root Down, Coohill’s, Departure, The Nickle, Mizuna and Fish N Beer.

The final evening on Thursday will honor in-town urban farmers, distilleries and breweries. It’s the only vegetarian meal during the week, crafted by Urban Farmer, Jax, Vine Street Pub & Brewery, Acres, TAG and Steuben’s.

Menu specifics have not yet been announced. Although times may vary, all meals are family-style and hosted at GrowHaus at 4751 York Street, Denver. Each dinner is $85 per person and all proceeds benefit EatDenver and GrowHaus.

For tickets and more information about eat dinner, click here.

All photos courtesy of Rachel Muich Photography via EatDenver.