In-N-Out Burger — the California burger joint with a huge, cult-like following — announced plans to expand to Colorado for the first time.

Although there is no timeline for opening the restaurant yet, Westside Investment Partners, Inc. announced in a press release that In-N-Out is under contract to purchase land at the Victory Ridge mixed-use development in north Colorado Springs. Victory Ridge is a 153-acre mixed-use development a half mile of I-25 and Interquest Parkway.

Don’t fret, though, Denver burger lovers — the current plan involves a distribution facility and office building to expand further into Colorado. And, in the meantime, there’s always waiting patiently for In-N-Out’s east-coast “rival” Shake Shack to open next year.

In-N-Out opened in 1948 in California and has since expanded to Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Oregon.

