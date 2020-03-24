50 Things To Do At Home in Colorado in 2020

Every year, we compile a grand list of things to do in Colorado. Although we put one together for 2020, right now a lot of those items are not possible to complete, due to the closures, restrictions and suggestions put in place after the COVID-19 outbreak. So instead we designed a list of things to do at home to entertain, educate and uplift you, while also supporting local businesses and creatives so that everyone can weather this storm together.

*And also, please read our announcement about the stay-at-home order given by Mayor Hancock*