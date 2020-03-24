50 Things To Do At Home in Colorado in 2020

Every year, we compile a grand list of things to do in Colorado. Although we put one together for 2020, right now a lot of those items are not possible to complete, due to the closures, restrictions and suggestions put in place after the COVID-19 outbreak. So instead we designed a list of things to do at home to entertain, educate and uplift you, while also supporting local businesses and creatives so that everyone can weather this storm together.
*And also, please read our announcement about the stay-at-home order given by Mayor Hancock*
- Watch a local live stream concert
- Donate to a local charity
- Make an at-home cocktail with recipes from local bartenders
- Tip a Denver bartender while imbibing on cocktails at home
- Take this virtual street art tour of Colorado
- Buy a round of drinks for your friends from a local restaurant or bar via delivery
- Take an online writing class with Lighthouse writers
- Send a curated gift box to your friends or family from a Denver start-up
- Do an escape room in a box designed by a Colorado escape room company
- Relieve stress and print a new coloring page to do every day, designed by Boulder-based artist Debbie Clapper
- Work out at home with a free Core Power online yoga class or join a local yoga studio for online or live-streamed classes like at Kindness Yoga or The River.
- Buy a box of organic wine from the Denver start-up Wander+Ivy with a social distancing discount
- Check out online collections of local museums like the Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum or take an online tour of the Kirkland Museum
- Reach out to your favorite local artist and have an original piece of work commissioned for your home (here are some ideas, scroll towards the middle)
- Buy a gift certificate from restaurants you would normally eat out at to use at a future time
- Order take out or curbside pick-up from one of the 250+ restaurants that are still offering those services
- Watch some digital art and support digital artists through Denver Digerati’s online streaming platform Supernova Video
- Learn how to draw via online videos from an all-female owned tattoo shop in Colorado
- Take a science lesson from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science at home
- Start a bird watching journal and learn more about Colorado’s birds
- Plant seeds and start a garden, with helpful tips from this almanac
- Take a virtual photo tour of Denver during COVID-19
- Make (or buy) an ultra-cozy blanket and other goods from Denver’s Broadwick Fibers
- Foster a dog or cat from your local animal shelter
- Live stream a film at home that would have been shown at the Sie FilmCenter
- Listen in on one of these essential Denver podcasts
- Listen to one of these creepy true crime podcasts that take place in Colorado
- Follow the Colorado Brewers Guild beer-to-go map
- Submit an inspiring thought or image via the Dream Yurt Project on Instagram
- Participate in a virtual happy hour with a local bar or cafe like Denver Beer Co. or Postino
- Join a local group or collective
- Take an online stand-up or improv class via Denver’s Voodoo Comedy
- Buy a paint and plant kit from Denver’s Green Lady Gardens.
- Support a local bookstore with online delivery
- Read an e-book from the Denver Public library (bonus points if you read a book by a local author)
- Join Denver Public Library’s online book club — Big Library Read.
- Support local music and buy a copy of our 303 Music Vol. 3 — an all local vinyl that also supports Denver’s Youth on Record.
- Take an online dance class with studios like Tease
- Take a lesson in music, cooking or yoga from talented people like The Disco Biscuits or check Melissa Harrison on the new platform called Live Lesson Masters
- Tune into virtual tarot reading sessions with local performance artist Amber Blais
- Subscribe to Colorado’s Coffee Club and be your own barista
- Rather than panic shopping for frozen food, purchase meat from a local butcher or produce from a local farm
- Send your loved ones a card from a local designer like Craft Boner
- Spend a day at one of these secret Denver parks, as long as you don’t get too close to anyone else and follow the current stay-at-home rules
- Contribute money, blood or volunteer your time through the Help Colorado Now program
- Try an online coding workshop created by the Turing School
- Compete in a virtual 5k or 10k run with Denver Parks & Recreation
- Make your own macrame wall hanging with this virtual class taught by Denver-based Likewoah Handmade
- Watch the Colorado Symphony’s video of 49 of their musicians playing Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” virtually
- Wash your hands and stay healthy