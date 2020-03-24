50 Things To Do At Home in Colorado in 2020

Every year, we compile a grand list of things to do in Colorado. Although we put one together for 2020, right now a lot of those items are not possible to complete, due to the closures, restrictions and suggestions put in place after the COVID-19 outbreak. So instead we designed a list of things to do at home to entertain, educate and uplift you, while also supporting local businesses and creatives so that everyone can weather this storm together.

*And also, please read our announcement about the stay-at-home order given by Mayor Hancock*

  1. Watch a local live stream concert
  2. Donate to a local charity
  3. Make an at-home cocktail with recipes from local bartenders
  4. Tip a Denver bartender while imbibing on cocktails at home
  5. Take this virtual street art tour of Colorado
  6. Buy a round of drinks for your friends from a local restaurant or bar via delivery
  7. Take an online writing class with Lighthouse writers
  8. Send a curated gift box to your friends or family from a Denver start-up
  9. Do an escape room in a box designed by a Colorado escape room company
  10. Relieve stress and print a new coloring page to do every day, designed by Boulder-based artist Debbie Clapper

    This slideshow requires JavaScript.

  11. Work out at home with a free Core Power online yoga class or join a local yoga studio for online or live-streamed classes like at Kindness Yoga or The River.
  12. Buy a box of organic wine from the Denver start-up Wander+Ivy with a social distancing discount
  13. Check out online collections of local museums like the Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum or take an online tour of the Kirkland Museum 
  14. Reach out to your favorite local artist and have an original piece of work commissioned for your home (here are some ideas, scroll towards the middle)
  15. Buy a gift certificate from restaurants you would normally eat out at to use at a future time
  16. Order take out or curbside pick-up from one of the 250+ restaurants that are still offering those services
  17. Watch some digital art and support digital artists through Denver Digerati’s online streaming platform Supernova Video
  18. Learn how to draw via online videos from an all-female owned tattoo shop in Colorado
  19. Take a science lesson from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science at home
  20. Start a bird watching journal and learn more about Colorado’s birds

    This slideshow requires JavaScript.

  21. Plant seeds and start a garden, with helpful tips from this almanac
  22. Take a virtual photo tour of Denver during COVID-19
  23. Make (or buy) an ultra-cozy blanket and other goods from Denver’s Broadwick Fibers
  24. Foster a dog or cat from your local animal shelter
  25. Live stream a film at home that would have been shown at the Sie FilmCenter
  26. Listen in on one of these essential Denver podcasts
  27. Listen to one of these creepy true crime podcasts that take place in Colorado
  28. Follow the Colorado Brewers Guild beer-to-go map
  29. Submit an inspiring thought or image via the Dream Yurt Project on Instagram
  30. Participate in a virtual happy hour with a local bar or cafe like Denver Beer Co. or Postino

    This slideshow requires JavaScript.

  31. Join a local group or collective
  32. Take an online stand-up or improv class via Denver’s Voodoo Comedy
  33.  Buy a paint and plant kit from Denver’s Green Lady Gardens.
  34. Support a local bookstore with online delivery
  35.  Read an e-book from the Denver Public library (bonus points if you read a book by a local author)
  36. Join Denver Public Library’s online book club — Big Library Read.
  37. Support local music and buy a copy of our 303 Music Vol. 3 — an all local vinyl that also supports Denver’s Youth on Record.
  38. Take an online dance class with studios like Tease
  39. Take a lesson in music, cooking or yoga from talented people like The Disco Biscuits or check Melissa Harrison on the new platform called Live Lesson Masters
  40. Tune into virtual tarot reading sessions with local performance artist Amber Blais

    This slideshow requires JavaScript.

  41. Subscribe to Colorado’s Coffee Club and be your own barista
  42. Rather than panic shopping for frozen food, purchase meat from a local butcher or produce from a local farm
  43. Send your loved ones a card from a local designer like Craft Boner
  44. Spend a day at one of these secret Denver parks, as long as you don’t get too close to anyone else and follow the current stay-at-home rules
  45. Contribute money, blood or volunteer your time through the Help Colorado Now program
  46. Try an online coding workshop created by the Turing School
  47. Compete in a virtual 5k or 10k run with Denver Parks & Recreation
  48. Make your own macrame wall hanging with this virtual class taught by Denver-based Likewoah Handmade
  49. Watch the Colorado Symphony’s video of 49 of their musicians playing Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” virtually
  50. Wash your hands and stay healthy