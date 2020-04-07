12 Local Online Workouts to Keep You Fit While You Practice Social Distancing

Typically, Colorado residents would be outside hiking, meeting friends at a brewery after a good climbing session or decompressing with a good yoga class. Unfortunately, in light of COVID-19, many of those past-times have seemingly been ripped out from under our feet. While many national parks have closed – leaving some of Colorado’s best hiking trails off-limits – along with all of our gyms, yoga studios and everything else, there are still plenty Colorado businesses offering online workouts so you can stay in shape, without exposing yourself to the virus.

barre3

Where to Watch: barre3 will send a Zoom meeting link for your class directly to your email.

Cost: $25 – $350. Register for a class here.

The Lowdown: These full-body workouts target all of your muscles by combining targeted movements with mindfulness practices. Led by the studio’s favorite instructors, barre3 is offering virtual classes every day at noon. If you sign up for a live course but are unable to attend, you can save the link and watch the recorded class whenever it fits into your schedule.

Barre Forte

Where to Watch: Register for a class through Barre Forte’s website.

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: A Denver-based studio, Barre Forte combines standard barre workouts with dance-inspired fitness to create a total body workout. They’re currently offering live-streams of their classes Monday through Saturday.

Carbon Fitness

Where to Watch: Register for a class through Carbon Fitness’ website.

Cost: $7 – $120

The Lowdown: Currently offering live classes via Zoom meeting, Carbon Fitness is helping you feel the burn nearly every day of the week. Monday through Saturday, you can sign up for virtual classes that focus on high-intensity interval training, targeted body workouts, yoga and more.

CorePower Yoga

Where to Watch: CorePower Yoga On Demand

Cost: Free



The Lowdown: As news of COVID-19 led to closures of businesses across the country, CorePower Yoga quickly began offering free yoga classes through their streaming platform. They’re continuing to offer their classes online for free, even if you don’t have a membership. However, as many businesses fall on hard times with steep declines in membership, CorePower Yoga is encouraging members to keep their subscription through the next billing cycle if possible.

Good Elephant

Where to Watch: Good Elephant’s website or in the mobile app.

Cost: Donation-based



The Lowdown: Offering far more than just your average workout, Good Elephant is providing a variety of online courses to help promote healthy living. Offering everything from yoga and meditation courses to cooking classes, Good Elephant has all of the basics covered. The classes are based on a pay-what-you-can model – allowing everyone to get the benefits of the courses, even if you can’t pay as much as you’d like right now.

Endorphin

Where to Watch: Zoom meeting link or Endorphin’s Vimeo

Cost: Free



The Lowdown: Register for a live class and join the Zoom meeting for an online workout that’s led by instructors in real-time. If the live classes don’t fit into your schedule, you can also watch any of Endorphin’s past live classes on their Vimeo channel, that way you don’t have to skip a typical gym day.

EVQ Elite Dance Studio

Where to Watch: Elite Dance Studio’s website

Cost: $10 – $180



The Lowdown: This Denver-based studio is currently offering live classes Monday through Saturday. The classes include those designed for juniors, teens and adults. Designed for dancers of all skill levels, they offer a variety of classes to help you groove through your quarantine – no dance partner necessary.

Fly Kickbox

Where to Watch: Zoom meeting or Facebook live

Cost: Free



The Lowdown: Fly Kickbox is offering free classes throughout the week. The classes are live and engaging — and the fact that they’re free right now means they provide the perfect opportunity to test out kickboxing if you haven’t tried it before. In addition to hosting Zoom meetings where classes are led by instructors, Fly Kickbox instructors are also going live on Facebook throughout the week, making their classes even easier to access.

Kindness Collective

Where to Watch: Kindness Collective’s website

Cost: $0 – $20

The Lowdown: Kindness Collective’s online workouts are designed for yoga students of every level. They’re currently offering multiple courses, every day of the week led by studio instructors.

Pearl Street Fitness

Where to Watch: Pearl Street Fitness’ Union page

Cost: $10 – $85

The Lowdown: Staying true to their mission to foster community, Pearl Street Fitness spent the last few weeks renting out their equipment to members and offering online workouts. This week, they officially launch their streaming platform where they will continue to offer diverse workouts, as well as daily workouts which are posted in their members-only Facebook group.

The River Yoga

Where to Watch: Register for a class through the River Yoga’s website or mobile app.

Cost: $5 – $50

The Lowdown: With a curated Spotify playlist to help you relax, The River Yoga is offering all of their classes virtually. After registering for one of their various yoga classes, a Zoom meeting link will be sent directly to your inbox. From there, all you have to do is make sure your microphone is muted, select a track from the Spotify playlist and roll out the yoga mat.

YMCA of Metro Denver

Where to Watch: Register for classes through the Denver YMCA website.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: YMCA organizations throughout the country are offering virtual workouts, and the YMCA of Metro Denver is no exception. From yoga to full body workouts and everything in between, it’s a one-stop-shop for fitness classes. The YMCA is offering online workouts every day of the week, streamed directly to you through a Zoom meeting or through one of their streaming platforms.