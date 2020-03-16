CorePower Yoga Offers Free Online Classes While Studios are Closed

Beginning March 16, CorePower Yoga is temporarily closing all its studios until at least March 30 in an effort to “support the health and safety of our teachers, students and local communities,” according to their March 15 update of their Wellness Protocol webpage. CorePower Yoga is based in Denver and is the largest yoga studio chain in the United States. It operates 200 locations, 28 of which are in Colorado.

While CorePower Yoga studios are closed, everyone — including members, nonmembers and those who have never even heard of this company before — will have free access to a special collection of online classes through CorePower Yoga On Demand. (To get a sense of the value of this opportunity, attending an in-person CorePower Yoga class costs $26, a 10-class package at CorePower Yoga costs $218, and their Black Tag Membership costs $149 a month.)

The studio chain will publish new online classes to their On Demand portal each week. All of their most popular class styles, including C1, C2, Sculpt and Hot Power Fusion, will be available. Online mediation classes are also included.

CorePower Yoga plans to resume classes on March 30, but given the rapidity with which lifestyles and business practices have changed during the outbreak of the coronavirus, this date is flexible. The company will reassess is resumption over the next few weeks.

Kindness Yoga in Denver – voted the Mile High City’s best yoga studio by the Denver A-List from 2013 to 2018 – also suspended all in studio classes from March 13 to March 27. Beginning March 16, the company will roll out a variety of online classes, but you must purchase an online membership to access them. Current studio membership holders will receive the online content as part of their benefits.

If you are a member of these these yoga studios, you are encouraged to keep your membership through the next billing cycle if at all possible. Yoga teachers’ salaries are sure to take a hit in these times, and membership fees help support them.